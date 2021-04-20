Xi Jinping: master of strategy or deceived autocrat?

From potential reformer to belligerent tyrant, Xi Jinping’s reputation has been plummeting for a decade, at least in much of the democratic world.

On the eve of his rise to power in 2012, Xi was seen as a pair of safe hands, another shy technocrat with a penchant for cautious change.

He is now accused of crimes against humanity and of failing to control a virus that has caused death and economic havoc across the world.

Internally and in friendly countries, perceptions may be different, and Xi’s strongman personality appealed to some.

But China’s recent actions seem almost designed to arouse international stigma.

From the posture of war around Taiwan and border clashes with India, to the crushing of the Hong Kong democratic movement and the internment of a million Muslims in Xinjiang, China seems to have a mission to make itself enemies.

Leaders in the West and beyond have responded with concern and confusion to the rise of such an ambitious and belligerent leader into the world’s fastest growing economic and military powerhouse.

They grapple with widely varying assessments of Xi Jinping’s true intentions and his abilities as a statesman.

Some see him as a master of strategy who has identified a historic opportunity to assert a dominant global role for China.

Others perceive a deceived autocrat who awkwardly alarms neighboring countries and alienates even Chinese sympathizers in the developed world.

China’s most dominant ruler since Mao Zedong doesn’t care much for foreigners to love him. He seems happy to be content with fear or respect, and in many parts of the world, Africa, Southeast Asia, and parts of Latin America and the Balkans, he has already success.

But despite all of his gains, including closer partnerships with Iran and Russia, Xi’s aggressive posture often seems reckless, alerting leaders from Washington and Brussels to Hanoi and Delhi of a new and pressing danger.

Certainly, China’s pugnacious territorial claims in the East and South China Seas have breathed new life into the Quad, the security forum in the Indian and Pacific Oceans that brings together the United States, Japan, India and the United States. ‘Australia.

But analysts warn that Western politicians risk a profound misunderstanding if they attempt to assess Beijing’s national security strategy under the same conditions as those of democratic countries.

The determining factor in all of Xi’s actions abroad is predominantly internal and domestic, the argument goes.

National security in China means state security and in particular the domination of the Chinese Communist Party with Xi at its heart.

“It’s like comparing apples to oranges,” said Sheena Greitner, an American scholar who conducted a forensic study of documents, speeches and security guidelines under Xi.

Internal security is China’s goal, she continued, the center of gravity that underlies all grand strategy considerations.

Its gesture on Hong Kong, its threats against Taiwan, its consolidation of China’s grip in the South China Sea, its authorization of “warrior wolf” diplomacy – the very undiplomatic attacks on China’s critics at around the world – must all be seen in the context of its national goals.

Xi said in 2015 that China faces the most complex internal and external challenges in its history.

Since his appointment as General Secretary of the Communist Party in 2012, he has been a man in a hurry, behaving with the energy and cruelty of a leader facing a serious crisis.

It happened at the end of 2019, when signs of a new respiratory illness began to appear in the central city of Wuhan.

Covid-19 only served turbocharging strategies and goals that already existed – the plans of a man with serious fears of internal instability.

Xi’s mantra has been “national rejuvenation” and the “Chinese dream”.

But the flip side of its mission to make China great again is the Chinese people’s eternal fear of chaos and disintegration.

This consolidation of power at home has been anything but awkward and erratic.

Potential opponents, critics and free thinkers have been silenced or carried away in a vast methodological purge under the banner of an anti-corruption campaign, identified by Xi in the early days of his rule as an existential threat to the party .

The pandemic is the latest threat to the legitimacy and authority of the Communist Party and therefore an urgent priority for the vast Chinese propaganda apparatus and the agents of dirty deception.

The “wolf warriors” are allowed to castigate foreign politicians, journalists and academics who challenge China’s narratives.

Australia has been slapped with trade restrictions for daring to offer an international investigation into the origins of Covid, while Chinese authorities have cast open contempt for the country’s history and culture.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been called a “boy” by a Chinese diplomat and denounced as a “hound”.

Vitriol sounds demented as a diplomacy, but it performs well on social media in China.

The policy is to go on the offensive to prevent China from becoming a punch bag for global anger against Covid, using threats and misinformation to prevent further criticism in the domestic sphere.

China is not presented as the cause of the pandemic but as the solution, with its draconian quarantines, its masked diplomacy and its vaccine donations.

Separatism is identified as another existential threat and an area where the Communist Party is now ready to show the outside world its bared teeth.

Academics and politicians across Europe have been personally singled out for sanctions following the sanctioning of four Chinese officials accused of crackdowns in Xinjiang – a move that could jeopardize the ratification of one of the major diplomatic achievements Xi, a trade deal with the EU.

Many were stunned by the response, but they shouldn’t have been. China has been working for years to cover its tracks on the alleged genocide of Muslims in Xinjiang.

China’s rudeness of responses appears diplomatically incompetent, but provoking Western hostility can bring national rewards.

A siege mentality helps stoke nationalist passions, garner support from the CCP, and quell tricky questions about repression at home.

Chinese schoolchildren are instilled with an account of China’s “century of humiliation” during the colonial period, and the subsequent revival of the country’s greatness under the leadership of the CCP.

It is not difficult in such an atmosphere to portray Western leaders as rapacious hypocrites bent on keeping China down.

The combination of global ambition, victimhood mentality and fears of domestic instability make China a dangerous proposition.

While Deng Xiaoping and his successors believed that China should hide its capabilities and bide its time, Xi has no such inhibitions.

He believes that the era of American domination in Asia is coming to an end and that China’s fate is to replace it.

The potential for clashes can only increase when adversaries see the world from totally different angles.

For Washington and the West, Taiwan is a leading Asian democracy with an admirable economic and political system. For Beijing, it is an internal problem to be solved as soon as possible, unfinished business left by the century of China’s humiliation.

To the outside world, the South China Sea is an international waterway where the freedom of navigation must be respected; for China, it is an integral part of Chinese territory, essential for national security and prosperity.

Chinese academics are not afraid to tell their foreign counterparts that clashes are inevitable; the question they ask is whether the friction can be contained or whether it will lead to a larger conflict.

Charles Scanlon is a partner of IWPR Asia and former editor-in-chief of BBC Asia.