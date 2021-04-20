Land value of Busyro Jokowi for the young politicians of Muhammadiyah





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Head of Law and Human Rights Division, PP Muhammadiyah Busyro Muqoddassaid President Joko Widodo has given the right to manage 19,685 hectares of land.Jokowi) for the central chief Muhammadiyah Youthhas political significance. “Don’t think that behind the president’s 19 thousand hectares of land the president for the central youth Muhammadiyah has no political significance at all. What does that mean except very pragmatic political meanings,” Busyro said in a webinar hosted by LP3ES Monday (19/4) which was cited as repeated on the LP3ES YouTube channel, Tuesday (20/4). Busyro felt that Jokowitak has the right to share these land management rights with the youth of Muhammadiyah. He considered that this effort was simply for a very pragmatic motive and lacked a narrative. “It’s very pragmatic and very devoid of conscience and very devoid of narrative,” he said. In addition, Busyro also mentioned that the phenomenon of political banditry was institutionalized in Indonesia during this time. According to him, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is now one of the victims of this political banditry. He also fears that this political banditry could target anyone without exception in the future. “Others will be there too [jadi sasaran]. “The strength of civil society will certainly be weakened,” he said. Earlier, leaders of the Muhammadiyah Youth Center admitted that they trusted President Jokowi to manage 19,685 hectares of land. The land is located in Babat Supat District, Keluang, Sungai Lilin and Batang Hari Leko, Musi Banyuasin Regency, South Sumatra. However, Pemuda General President Muhammadiyah Sunanto said his party had not received 19,000 hectares of land from President Joko Widodo. Sunanto said the granting of the land was in line with the spirit of Muhammadiyah’s youth to develop economic independence and agricultural productivity in the community. Meanwhile, the secretary general of the Muhammadiyah Youth Center, Dzulfikar Ahmad Tawalla, claimed that the land handed over to management had complied with applicable regulations. (pmg)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









