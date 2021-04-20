Do you want to contain Iran and Russia? Engage, do not repudiate, Turkey

Since Joe Biden was sworn in more than three months ago, Republicans have understandably worried. The new president’s team has worked hard to dismantle many of his predecessor’s impressive foreign policy achievements – particularly the campaign of “maximum pressure” on the Iranian regime – while rushing to rekindle it. legacy of the Obama administration to accommodate Tehran.

After the announcement, just days after the inauguration, that a key architect of the Obama administration’s pro-Iranian policy, Special Envoy Robert Malley, would again be put in charge portfolio, a return to the Common Comprehensive Plan of Action and an overall reduction in sanctions seemed almost inevitable. Malley was the most faithful steward of what Tony Badran, researcher at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, Doubled the “Obama Realignment Doctrine,” which sought to realign the United States away from its traditional regional allies and with Iran instead. By definition, this shift to Tehran meant “downgrading and constraining the allies” who, as Badran explained, “must be forced to withdraw.”

Following his former boss’s playbook, Biden quickly ended all support to Saudi Arabia in its campaign to defeat Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen. The State Department then deleted the group from its list of terrorist sponsors, delayed scheduled delivery F-35 fighter jets in the United Arab Emirates and would have informed Israel do not openly castigate Iranian embezzlement. And while the White House has not yet proactively harmed Turkish interests, it should be noted that while Biden has phoned twice “killer” of Russian President Vladimir Putin, there is no sign of him making a call to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Sadly, too many center-right criticisms of the administration, while rightly expressing deep concern about the return of the destructive policies of the Obama era, reveal excessive contempt for Turkey. Indeed, these critics too often fail to recognize that no comprehensive approach to contain Iran’s hegemonic ambitions will succeed without a tangible deal with NATO. second largest military. How exactly do these skeptics see our abandoned regional partners resisting pressure from Iran at a time when one of these key state actors, Saudi Arabia, has struggled to keep the rest of Yemen from falling in the hands of the country backed by Iran. Houthis?

It is no exaggeration to say that bilateral relations have not been so frayed since the mid-1970s. Both sides have legitimate complaints. Among them: American politicians did not fully understand that the Obama administration had advanced the interests of the Iranians – let alone, also of a Kurdish militia that the State Department still considers a terrorist entity – on Turkey during the Syrian Civil War, and then offered milquetoast support to Erdogan after the failed bloody coup attempt. In turn, Turkish officials have been extremely slow to realize that their American counterparts weren’t looking away when Erdogan bought and took delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system, only the incarceration of an American pastor who had lived in Anatolia for more than 20 years horrified Christian leaders, and the fact that the reception of Hamas personnel and a barrage of rhetorical outbursts against the Jewish state blocked the progress of the pro-Israel American community.

Still, American conservatives don’t need to endorse Turkey’s shortcomings to understand that the number one priority among those frightened by the prospect of Iranian nuclear warheads is to support, not hinder, traditional allies.

Turkey and Iran can do business with each other, but they are openly fighting for their influence throughout the region. Why do so many normally thoughtful and measured analysts scoff at the potential resumption of Turkish-Israeli relations when, together, they firmly oppose the Iranian regime’s quest for nuclear weapons, Tehran’s presence in the War-torn Syria and its interference in Azerbaijan? Like Gabriel Mitchell of the Israeli Institute for Regional Foreign Policy observed in february, if Qatar, ally of the Gulf State of Turkey, “succeeded in harnessing the positive energy of [Abraham Accords] in order to reestablish ties with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the rest of the Gulf Cooperation Council … which included an embargo and painful economic sacrifices … so why can’t Israel and Turkey find common ground? “

Outside of Malley’s purview, there is the additional prospective value of Turkey as a strategic partner in the declared White House policy to counter Russian malice. Democrats and Republicans interested in supporting Ukraine should reject misleading claims from Ankara and Moscow become intimate friends, or that Ankara and Washington no longer share strategic interests.

Recent events highlight that the relationship between Presidents Erdogan and Putin is transactional and that Washington and Ankara still share the same historic rival. For example, earlier this month Turkey granted the US Navy clearance to send two warships across the Bosporus and into the Black Sea in solidarity with the Kiev government (the request was subsequently withdrawn). To Putin’s chagrin, Erdogan met later for the second time in six months with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, where he firmly affirmed Turkey’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and described sharing technology to produce drones and naval corvettes. In response, the Kremlin suspended all charter flights to the Turkish seaside province of Antalya, a popular destination for Russian tourists.

As the Biden administration questions whether it is appropriate to work more solidly with Turkey to defend Ukraine, its Middle East agenda is clearer. Once again, the American partners are on their own. In response, Iranian conservatives and hawks should not be doing Malley’s job for him. It is imperative to help Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia and other willing governments to hold together the line against further Iranian aggression.

Jason Epstein is President of Southfive Strategies, LLC, an international public affairs consulting firm. He was a member of the public relations team at the Turkish Embassy in Washington, DC from 2002 to 2007.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.