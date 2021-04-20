Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan fights backlash in blasphemy in France





ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had hoped that a fight over the Prophet Muhammad cartoons would end in an easy victory – appeasing ultra-conservative neighborhoods at home while being hailed as a defender of Islam abroad. The bet seems to have turned around dramatically. For a week, riots have again invaded Pakistan, with police officers killed and taken hostage, and the French embassy has taken the “urgent” measure of advising its citizens to leave the country. Khan is now scrambling to maintain order, months after launching a war of words with President Emmanuel Macron following the French leader’s defense of Charlie Hebdo magazine’s right to repost images of Mohammed – an act judged blasphemous by many Muslims. When Macron openly supported the magazine, Khan launched a crusade – accusing the French leader of insulting Islam and using an address to the United Nations as an opportunity to castigate the West. But rather than appeasing the religious right, Khan’s grievance only seems to have encouraged extremists, the radical Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) – the Movement in the Service of the Prophet – calling for the expulsion of the ambassador of France. . “I think the prime minister has realized that appeasing radical forces is not an easy task because when you try to please them they ask for more and more,” AFP told AFP security analyst Amir Rana. “So far he has failed to maintain balance.” Few problems resonate in Islamic Pakistan like blasphemy, where the publication of the cartoons in Europe has long sparked outrage. “No Pakistani politician or military dictator has or will dispute the idea that the honor and sanctity of Islam and of the Prophet, and his person in particular, is not important to them,” he said. political scientist Mosharraf Zaidi. “Whenever the Prime Minister represents this point of view, it is the one that matters in the Pakistani mainstream. Khan’s rhetoric coincided with a wave of francophobia that prompted a nationwide boycott of French goods, and the upstart TLP party sent its supporters to the streets. The outrage quickly turned into violence. In September, a Pakistani national stabbed two people outside Charlie Hebdo’s former Paris office just days after Khan denounced Islamophobia at the UN general summit. The attacker later admitted to being inspired by Khadim Rizvi, the late TLP leader. Protests in Pakistan reached a violent climax in November when the group besieged the capital, Islamabad, sparking days of fighting. The violence only ended after Khan’s government agreed to a deal with the TLP that would see the French ambassador expelled after receiving parliamentary approval. But last week the TLP said the government reneged on the deal – a deal officials have been vague about – and its new leader Saad Rizvi called for a march on Islamabad on Tuesday. When his arrest was greeted with riots across the country, Khan’s government retaliated by officially banning the TLP – in effect labeling them as a terrorist group. “No one can be above the law and the constitution,” Khan tweeted over the weekend, where he also called on Western countries to ban blasphemous speech. But even then, he hedged his bets, suggesting he sympathized with their ideology, if not their methods. The TLP ban may have little impact, however, as other religious parties have now lent their support to the group. “The Pakistani state has, for decades, actively promoted the ideology that led to the TLP and which leads many in the population to sympathize with the TLP,” said Madiha Afzal, a member of the Brookings Institution. “Khan tried to try and thread that needle in his tweets about the group … but it’s a tough line to follow: don’t deny the group’s ideology and demands while taking action.” Khan appears to have few easy options – crack down even harder against a group claiming to defend Islam and risk igniting a wider confrontation in this deeply religious country. Or, the government can accede to some of the TLP’s demands and encourage religious fanatics to continue to use violence in the future as a powerful bargaining chip. “There is no doubt that there is a stalemate,” Zaidi said. “Pakistan must certainly manage its relations not only with France and other nations and the rest of the world, but it must also be seen as sensitive to the feelings of Pakistani Muslims.”





