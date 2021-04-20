Paul McCartney, Kate Bush and more sign letter calling on Boris Johnson to fix the streaming economy

Some of the UK’s biggest music stars have signed a new open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling for reform of the streaming economy see in detail below.

The letter, from the Musicians’ Union in association with the Ivors Academy and the #BrokenRecord campaign, says the law on revenue streaming and royalty payments “has not kept pace with technological change” in the industry music. Among the 156 signatories of the letter are Paul McCartney, Kate Bush, Damon Albarn, Chris Martin, Noel Gallagher and Wolf Alice.

It comes as MPs are currently examining the economic impact of streaming music on artists, record labels and the music industry in general as part of the “ Economics Of Music Streaming ” survey.

The investigation allowed the Select Committee of Commons of the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) to examine the business model since last year and determine whether the model is fair or not. for songwriters and performers.

The artists involved say they have written the new letter “on behalf of the current generation of artists, musicians and songwriters here in the UK”, and call on the government to adapt the law to “restore the value of music where it belongs to music makers. “

The letter adds that the law “has not kept pace with technological change and, as a result, performers and songwriters do not enjoy the same protections as on radio.” He goes on to suggest that “only two words need to be changed in the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988 for today’s performers to receive a share of the income, just as they do. enjoy it on the radio ”, and that the proposed change“ will not cost taxpayers a penny, but will put more money in the pockets of UK taxpayers and increase revenues for public services like the NHS. “

Horace Trubridge, general secretary of the Musicians’ Union, said of the letter: “I am delighted to see so many artists, performers and songwriters supporting our call. Streaming replaces radio so musicians enjoy the same protection when their work is broadcast on streaming platforms. like they get when it’s played on the radio.

“As the entire world moved online during the pandemic, the musicians who write, record and perform for a living have been abandoned by a law that has simply not kept pace with technological change. Listeners would be horrified to learn how much smaller artists and musicians make from streaming when they pay for their subscriptions.

“By tightening the law to make streaming pay like radio, we will put streaming revenue back where it belongs – in the hands of artists. It is their music so that the revenue generated from it returns to their hands. . “

Crispin Hunt of the Ivors Academy added, “In streaming, song reigns supreme, but songwriters and songwriters miss out on the true value of their work and struggle for a living.

“Record companies are no longer just marketing companies. Without the costs of manufacturing and distribution, their extraordinary profits would have to be shared more equitably with the creators.

“Our industry has a sad history of confrontation between artists, performers and songwriters. With this letter, we finally speak with one voice to say enough is enough. Our industry is down, and the government can and should help us fix it. “

Over the past year, many artists have spoken out against the outdated and unfair streaming economy model. Nadine Shah was one of the harshest critics, claiming last year that the payments were “paltry” and meant she was unable to pay her rent, which meant she had to move in with her parents for a while. some time.

Elsewhere, Paul Weller said last week that he would never support Spotify, calling the financial situation “shameful” and “shit for artists.”

Tim Burgess, RadioheadsEd OBrien and more recently also touched on the ongoing debate over streaming and artist payments in a series of new interviews. O’Brien said: “These are not quick fixes, but there are reforms such as fair pay. But they do not entirely solve the problem.

“Emerging artists wouldn’t necessarily benefit and they are the ones who are being left behind with streaming, especially now because they can’t sustain their income with live concerts.”

The DCMS Select Committee’s survey of business models operated by streaming giants like Spotify is expected to be released this spring. Over 1 billion in revenue was generated from 114 billion UK music streams last year. The survey has already noted that despite these figures, artists can be paid “as little as 13%” of the income generated.

Check out the new open letter and the full list of signatories below.

“Dear Prime Minister,

We are writing to you on behalf of the current generation of artists, musicians and songwriters here in the UK.

For too long, streaming platforms, record labels and other internet giants have exploited artists and creators without fairly rewarding them. We need to put the value of music back where it belongs in the hands of music makers.

Streaming is rapidly replacing radio as the primary means of music communication. However, the law has not kept pace with technological change and, as a result, performers and songwriters do not enjoy the same protections as on radio.

Musicians today receive very little income from their performances. Top performers get tiny fractions of a US penny per stream, and session musicians get nothing at all.

To remedy this, only two words need to be changed in the 1988 Copyright, Designs and Patents Act. This will modernize the law so that artists today receive a share of the revenue, just as they do on radio. It won’t cost the taxpayer a dime, but will put more money in the pockets of UK taxpayers and increase revenues for public services like the NHS.

It is proven that multinationals wield extraordinary power and songwriters struggle accordingly. Immediate government referral to the Competition and Markets Authority is the first step in resolving this problem. Songwriters earn 50% of radio revenue, but only 15% from streaming. We believe that in a truly free market, the song will be of greater value.

Ultimately, however, we need a regulator to ensure the legal and fair treatment of music creators. The UK has a proud history of protecting its producers, entrepreneurs and inventors. We believe UK creators deserve the same protections as other industries whose work is devalued when exploited as a loss leader.

By addressing these issues we will make the UK the best place in the world to be a musician or songwriter, enable recording studios and the UK session scene to thrive again, strengthen our premier cultural sector in the world. world, enable the recorded music market. to thrive for listeners and creators, and unearth a new generation of talent.

We urge you to advance these goals and ensure the music industry is part of your upgrading program as we re-launch the post-Covid economic recovery. “

Damon Albarn OBE

Lily allen

Wolf alice

Marc Almond OBE

Joan Armatrading CBE

David arnold

Massive attack

Jazzie B OBE

Adam Bainbridge (kindness)

Emily barker

Gary Barlow OBE

Geoff barrow

Django bates

Brian Bennett OBE

Fiona Bevan

Aflie Boe OBE

Billy Bragg

The chemical brothers

Kate Bush CBE

Melanie C

Eliza Carthy MBE

Martin Carthy MBE

Celestial

Guy Chambers

Mike Batt LVO

Don Black OBE

Badly drawn boy

Chrissy boy

Tim burgess

Mairad pug

Laura-Mary Carter

Nicky chinn

Dame Sarah Connolly DBE

Phil coulter

Roger Daltrey CBE

Catherine Anne Davies (The Anchor)

Ian devaney

Chris Difford

Al Doyle

Anne Dudley

Brian Eno

Self-love

James fagan

Paloma Faith

Marianne Faithfull

George fenton

Rebecca ferguson

Robert fripp

Shy FX

Gabrielle

Peter Gabriel

Noel Gallagher

Guy Garvey

Bob Geldof KBE

Boy George

David Gilmour CBE

Nigel godrich

Howard Goodall CBE

Jimi goodwin

Graham Gouldman

Tom gray

Roger greenaway obe

Will gregory

Ed Harcourt

Tony Hatch OBE

Richard hawley

Justin hayward

Fran healy

Orlando higginbottom

Jools Holland OBE, DL

Mick hucknall

Crispin Hunt

Shabaka hutches

Eric Idle

John paul jones

Julian Joseph OBE

Kano

Linton Kwesi Johnson

Gary Kemp

Nancy kerr

Richard kerr

Soweto Kinch

Beverley Knight MBE

Mark Knopfler OBE

Annie Lennox OBE

Shaznay lewis

Gary Lightbody OBE

Tasmin Little OBE

Calum MacColl

Manuva roots

Laura Marling

Johnny marr

Chris Martin

Claire Martin OBE

Cerys Matthews MBE

Sir Paul McCartney CH MBE

McDonald horse

Thurston moore

Gary Mani Mounfield

Mitch Murray CBE

Field music

Frank musker

Laura mvula

Kate nash

Stevie Nicks

Orbital

Roland Orzabal

Gary Osborne

Jimmy Page OBE

Hannah peel

Daniel Pemberton

Yannis Philippakis

Anna phoebe

Phil pickett

Robert Plant CBE

Karine Polwart

Emily portman

Chris rea

Eddi Reader MBE

Sir tim rice

Orphy Robinson MBE

Matthieu rose

Nitin Sawhney CBE

Anil sebastien

Peggy seeger

Nadine Shah |

Feargal Sharkey OBE

Shura

Labi Siffre

Martin simpson

Skin

Mike skinner

Curt Smith

Fraser T Smith

Robert smith

Sharleen spiteri

Lisa Stansfield

Sting CBE

Suggs

Tony swain

Heidi talbot

John taylor

Phil thornalley

KT Tunstall

Ruby Turner MBE

Becky unthank

Waterson Standard MBE

Cleveland Watkiss MBE

Jessie ware

Bruce Welch OBE

Kitty Whately

Ricky wilde

Olivia williams

Daniel Woody Woodgate

Midge Ure OBE

Nikki Yeoh