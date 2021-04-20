Government criticized in NA for ‘mismanagement’ of protests – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Blasting Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for its mismanagement of protests organized by the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), opposition members filed a noisy protest in the Assembly on Monday when Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, who had been tasked by President Asad Qaiser to make a political statement on the situation after clashes between police and TLP activists in Lahore, asked lawmakers to wait Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech to the nation on television.

Almost all of the opposition members stood up and started screaming as soon as the Home Secretary first tried to apologize over his health, then said Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri would make a detailed statement on the floor of the house as the Prime Minister gave a policy statement on television in a few hours.

Visibly upset, Ahmed immediately left the house after informing members that talks with the banned organization were underway and that the nation would soon hear good news.

Before leaving the room amid loud slogans from members of the opposition, the Home Secretary said that every member sitting in the house was a lover of the Prophet (peace be upon him) and no one was lagged behind the TLP people in this regard.

The Minister of the Interior leaves the house without making a policy statement; the opposition blames the prime minister for preferring television to parliament

Pakistan People’s Party leader and former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf asked the president to take note of the interior ministers’ remarks, claiming that he had in fact insulted parliament.

If the prime minister is to make a statement, he should come here and make the speech, Ashraf said.

Why do we have this parliament? The Prime Minister is accountable to this House, he said.

Due to the incompetence and inexperience of the government, there is infighting in the country. You are leading the country in a very dangerous direction, he said, adding that the government has no awareness of the sensitivity of the issue.

Has the government lost its mind? Are such things happening in the state of Medina? Has the government lost patience? he asked, while criticizing the government for using force against TLP militants.

Whatever you sow today, you and the whole country will have to reap tomorrow, he said, pointing to the treasury banks.

There is a total blackout on the media. The whole country is rife with rumors. No one knows what’s going on in the country, the PPP leader said.

I tell you, Mr President, the government is fully responsible for the current situation. You were talking about media freedom. There had never been such a fascist government in the country, he said.

Who gave you the power to sign an agreement (with the TLP)? Did you present this agreement to Parliament? No one knows the deal and you are now bringing a resolution home that we are the prophet’s slaves, he continued, while alluding to the government’s plan to bring a resolution home with the goal of to dissipate the tension. .

Amid shameful, shameful slogans, Mr. Ashraf alleged that the government had completely failed to deal with the situation.

He said the Home Secretary fled the house after transferring responsibility to the Minister of Religious Affairs who is a gentleman, adding that he knew because he (Mr Qadri) was also my Minister of Religious Affairs.

He said the government was playing with fire. This is a very delicate question. You cannot shirk your responsibility, he added.

Mr Ashraf recalled that when he was Prime Minister, a similar incident had occurred in Denmark, but instead of shooting the people, his government decided to observe Youm-i-Ishq-i-Rasool (PBUH ).

After Mr Ashrafs’ hard-hitting speech, the Minister of Religious Affairs told the House that the government is pursuing a policy of reconciliation by keeping its door open for negotiations.

Mr Qadri told lawmakers negotiations with the TLP had been underway for many months over their demand to expel the French ambassador for blasphemous cartoons.

He revealed that the government had offered to the TLP to present its point of view and to convince at its request a parliamentary committee made up of representatives of all parties and officials of the Foreign Ministry.

However, he said, while negotiations were still ongoing, the TLP called for a long march on April 20. He said the government needed to take action as it was their responsibility to keep roads and highways open to the public.

Abdul Shakoor of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl recalled that it was the same interior minister who once incited these religious activists to violence when he was in opposition. He called Sheikh Rashid a murderer and a fugitive, the remarks were then erased by the president and said the minister was unable to cope with parliament as well as the people.

He asked the government to make it clear whether it stands alongside France or the Prophet’s lovers.

He said 1,500 blasphemy cases were pending before the courts, which was the main reason people took justice on their own.

The speaker abruptly adjourned the sitting until Thursday, when members of the opposition shouted the speech by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan.

Posted in Dawn, April 20, 2021

