Jokowi calls for research and development from the ministry to be transferred to BRIN

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo reveal the reasons why the government merged the Ministry of Research and Technology with the Ministry of Education and Culture.

He also explained the issue of making the National Research and Innovation Agency (STRAND) as a separate institution.

“The grand strategy is to build the foundations first, starting with infrastructure, then human resources, and then moving into research, innovation and technology,” President Jokowi said on Tuesday (04/20 / 2021).

In the future, all research and development functions of the ministry will come under the coordination of the National Agency for Research and Innovation.

“Thus, the budget, its implementation, will be centralized and consolidated within a single institution,” said the president.

The hope is that research and development will be more focused and more productive.

“You can immediately make a product. For example what? GeNose, fans and so on. So the budget is right on target, ”the president said.

Meanwhile, the research and technology functions merged with the Ministry of Education and Culture will only deal with academic matters.

Previously, it had been reported that President Jokowi had changed the nomenclature of ministries.

First, form the Ministry of Investment. Later, the Investment Coordination Council will be placed there.

Second, melt Ministry of Research and Technology at the Ministry of Education and Culture.