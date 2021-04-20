Donald Trump backs ‘get along’ with Russia as Ukraine stalemate continues





Former President Donald Trump stressed importance for the United States of “getting along” with Russia and other world powers as tensions on the Ukrainian border continue to mount amid a build-up of Russian troops .

Speaking to Fox News on Monday night, Trump said “getting along with Russia is a good thing” and said he got along with Russian President Vladimir Putin while he was in the Oval Office.

The former commander-in-chief also said it would be a good thing for the United States to come to an agreement with China and North Korea, as he criticized the record of his predecessor, former President Barack Obama. .

In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump said, “Getting along with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Getting along with China is a good thing. have with China was COVID, because no one has ever wiped it out. so much money from China. “

Former President Donald Trump has said he gets along with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his tenure, stressing the importance of positive relations. Jim Watson and Emmanuel Dunand / AFP via Getty Images

He later added: “I got along with President Putin. I loved him, he loved me. That’s a good thing, not a bad thing.” Newsweek has contacted former President Trump’s office for further comment.

Trump appeared to warn of hostility with Russia as the country continued to muster troops on the Ukrainian border after the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Josep Borrell, the high representative of the European Union, said on Monday that Russia had gathered its biggest military reinforcement on the Ukrainian border. He said the force was made up of around 150,000 troops, but declined to disclose the source of that number. Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran estimated at 110,000 last week.

“This is the highest military deployment of the Russian army on the Ukrainian border. Clearly this is a matter of concern when you deploy a lot of troops,” Borrell said. “Well, a spark can jump here or there.”

As tensions in the region have intensified in recent times, experts said the prospect of a full-scale invasion was still unlikely, as some world leaders stressed the need for dialogue.

Air Force General Tod Wolters told the House Armed Services Committee that there was a “low to medium” risk of Russian forces invading Ukrainian territory, and predicted that the chances would “start to decrease”. President Joe Biden also announced new sanctions against Russian tech companies that allegedly supported Russian cyber attacks against the United States.

Ukrainian general Viktor Ganushchak said his forces would be “ready” for any assault by the Russian army, but added that he could “not make any kind of forecast” and said that Russia was bringing “tactical groups of battalion “at the border. He is the deputy commander of the operation of the Ukrainian joint forces.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos