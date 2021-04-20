Xi Jinping calls for greater global economic integration







ASX closes, biggest loss … Markets get some unified bonce for olive branch comments after Chinese President Xi Jinping in a video speech at the Boao Forum today called for greater global economic integration and warned against decoupling. Xi said international affairs should be conducted through negotiations and discussions … One or a few countries should not impose their rules on others, and the world should not be driven by the unilateralism of a few countries. In a critique of US efforts to reduce dependence on Chinese supply chains and halt exports of products such as advanced computer chips, Xi said any effort to build barriers and decouple was working in the same way. ‘against economic and market principles, and would only harm others without profiting. Dovish RBA Minutes The minutes of the April 6 RBA monetary policy meeting reflect the accommodating tone of the policy statement. The AUD faces cross-currents between a proactive central bank ready to lean firmly against higher yields and a positive environment for risk-taking. But as a theme to catch up with the underperformance too early in April, the AUD looks attractive in the near term, having lagged behind the G10’s wider moves against the USD. The rally in industrial metal prices and strong trends in US stocks, two historically important factors for the AUD should support the currency. Indeed, first month copper prices are up 6.7% since the start of the month, after falling 5.7% in March and just 1.1% from the 2021 high. One of the interesting takeaways from the policy statement was a new focus on the Australian housing market. The minutes add to these observations: given the environment of rising house prices and low interest rates, the Bank would closely monitor trends in mortgage lending and the maintenance of lending standards. However, the RBA considers that rising house prices in Australia are less of a problem than in other countries, which means less push to raise policy rates: in Australia, growth in mortgage lending and house prices accelerated, but to a lesser extent. [and] there was no notable evidence of a deterioration in housing credit standards. On monetary policy, the Council did not decide to move away from targeting the April 2024 bond: Members would pay particular attention to the flow of economic data and the outlook for inflation and inflation. employment. Posted by Stephen Innes, Chief Global Markets Strategist at axi

