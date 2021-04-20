For now, there is no need to impose a lockdown in the state as many restrictions like nighttime curfews in 20 cities, closure of all educational institutions, shopping malls, theaters, gymnasiums , amusement parks are in force: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
PM Modi to meet with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers today
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with vaccine manufacturers on Tuesday. Among those expected to attend are representatives of major drug manufacturers from India and abroad, including companies whose vaccines have already been approved by the Indian government. During the meeting, scheduled to be held by videoconference at 6 p.m., the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) will make a presentation and also coordinate with all participants. So far, two vaccines – the Oxford / Astrazeneca COVISHIELD vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute in India and locally developed COVAXIN by Bharat Biotech – are being administered in India, while a third Sputnik V vaccine – developed in Russia and intended for import and sold in India by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories – has also been approved by the Indian Medicines Regulator. The meeting comes a day after the government opened up the COVID-19 vaccination campaign to all people over 18. Stay here for live updates. Also Read – Netizens Call Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff ‘Shameless’, Get Trolled For Vacation In Maldives Amid COVID-19 Crisis
