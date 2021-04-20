Warning: this book is harmful to minors

Turkish authorities are declaring a growing number of children’s books obscene. From inside Turkey.

Good night stories for rebellious girls,a children’s book that features stories of female role models, has become an international success since its first publication in English in 2016.

In Turkey, however, copies can only be sold to those over 18, hidden in black plastic bags bearing the words harmful to minors.

In September 2019, the Ministry of Family, Labor and Social Services declared the Turkish translation of the book to be an obscene publication, one of a growing number of seemingly benign books to fall under the country’s social conservatives.

A month before the ministry announced its decision, conservative and pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak accused the book, which includes stories about LGBT people, of attempting to poison children with homosexual disease.

This new mood matches the conservative social values ​​adopted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who declared his intention to remove harmful content from the children’s publication ahead of the 2018 general election. In 2019, the Ministry of Families announced the results. of a survey of 7,423 children’s books, declaring 427 children’s books and ranking nine of them, in addition toGood night stories, as obscene.

I’m not surprised, said Canan, a 12-year-old private school student in Istanbul who readGood night storiesblanket to cover when it is first taken out. I hear about Netflix shows and other content all the time, too, she said. It’s disappointing to have to talk about it in the 21st century.

In recent years, users of social networks have often shared snippets of content aimed at childrenout of context, sparking campaigns to remove them, with mainstream media sometimes joining the fray.

In September 2020, Turkey’s broadcast regulator blocked Netflix from making the filmCute (Cuties),featuring an 11-year-old girl, available to home users on the grounds that it portrayed abuse and neglect. Last year, 10 more children’s books were deemed obscene, while in October, Family Minister Zumrut Selcuk announced the launch of MIM, an anti-malware content program that will allow members of the public to file complaints about inappropriate content on a website. or via WhatsApp.

< class=""> Umit Erdems copy ofBill of Rights for Boys and Girlsarrived carrying the warning Harmful to minors. Courtesy of Umit Erdem.

Censorship calls are not limited to pro-government media, with some opposition media joining them as well. An article published by the Dokuz8Haber news site criticized the inclusion of the word butt in two children’s books translated by Dutch author Ted Van Lieshout. The books have since been officially declared obscene.

Some parents feel lost.

I find it hard to understand censorship, said Mustafa Unlu, a documentary filmmaker, who readGood night storiesto his daughter at bedtime. I thought that [the book] helped her develop a strong character.

Unlu said calling the book obscene shows that cultural conservatism has gone too far in Turkey, a fear shared by many other secular or liberal-minded parents. In 2017, a petition calling on trained psychologists, rather than politicians, to pass judgment on materials intended for children drew more than 200,000 signatures.

Turkey has long-standing legislation to regulate publishing, dating back to 1927. The original law, which allowed authorities to confiscate books deemed to contain obscene content, has been repeatedly toughened after each of the three coups military forces that Turkey experienced during the 20th century. Coup regimes added thousands of titles to the list of banned publications under the pretext of ensuring public safety, so many books were burned by the government.

After the last coup regime ended in the 1980s and democracy was restored, the law was reformed, although the government retained the power to rate children’s books after publication. In a recent column, the acting editor of literary magazine Iyi Kitap, Safter Korkmaz, compared today’s censorship to his experience of the coup regime as a student in the 1980s. Korkmaz recalled having been detained by soldiers for possession of a prohibited publication.

I realized then that all governments are insecure structures, afraid of books, he wrote.

The committee that evaluates children’s books is part of the Family Department. However, the composition of the committee and the criteria they apply in their decisions are kept secret. Its decisions are only published after the fact, in the official government gazette, and the specific reasons given for a decision vary, from inappropriate sexual content to content purported to be spiritually harmful. Last year two books on vampires were condemned by the committee.

We do not ban or censor any books, Selcuk, the minister for families, said last October.

But according to Canan Topaloglu, editor-in-chief of children’s publisher Tudem, the public outcry means some publishers will stop production or remove copies from circulation even without an official decision.

Censorship practices can cause publishers to be more timid and cautious in publishing works that may be perceived as obscene, she told Iyi Kitap in June 2020.

Hepkitap, publisher of the Turkish edition ofGood night stories, did not respond to a question from Inside Turkey as to whether they had discontinued printing since the book was declared obscene. The title is still for sale on Amazon: A copy purchased by Inside Turkey apparently went into print in October 2020, but is no longer available on Turkish domestic vendor sites such as idefix or D&R.

Umit Erdem, an independent lawyer, has taken legal action against the government in an attempt to overturn recent decisions to ban three books, includingGood night stories. Erdem, who has a seven-year-old daughter and describes himself as the dad of a girl, told Inside Turkey he intervened in court as the father of a girl.

< class=""> The story of Coy Mathiss is presented inGood night stories for rebellious girls.Photo by Alican Acanerler.

Erdem commissioned expert reports on each of the three books, which also includes a translated pair from French:Boys Bill of Rightsand its equivalent for girls. Both use humor to challenge gender stereotypes. These reports argue that the books meet global standards on the rights of women and girls, and thatGood night stories which has been criticized by the government for including the story of Coy Mathis, a trans American girl, has been beneficial for children’s psychosocial development.

The story of Coy Mathis speaks of a legal victory. The ministry’s board said this was detrimental because it encouraged transsexuality, and they have repeatedly claimed that the books encourage children to complain about their gender, Erdem said. Not only is this not a crime, but the department’s charge is itself criminally dangerous.

For critics of government policy, decisions like this add to an atmosphere of growing oppression targeting LGBT communities in Turkey. In a 2020 opinion poll by Turkuaz Lab, for example, 54% of people said they wouldn’t like having a gay neighbor.

Ebru Ergun, a child psychologist, told Inside Turkey that it was wrong to censor children’s books to encourage people to become LGBTI + in an already polarized environment.

A child cannot become LGBTI + by reading LGBTI + stories [people]Explaining LGBTI + rights and normalizing relationships only facilitates the acceptance of children, creating a more inclusive and peaceful society.

Canan, the 12-year-oldGood night storiesfan, said she found Coy Mathis’ story among the most touching in the book.

It was very informative to read about the ordeals she went through, as well as the story of the woman who escaped the Syrian civil war, she said.

It’s always easier to talk to kids about these things, Ergun said, because they quickly understand that gender is a construct. But as long as the errors do not subside with the prejudices, the idea will persist that transsexuality is difficult, if not harmful, to discuss.

A decision on the Erdems lawsuit is due this month.

Alican acanerlerstarted his journalistic career as a journalist for a local magazine in Berlin and currently works for the Turkish journalism and information training organization P24.

This article was originally published onInside Turkey. Transitions made some modifications to suit our style. Republished with permission.