Everyone, please make your own vaccine





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodostated that it supports all forms research for the management of a pandemicCovid19. “I support research,” Jokowi reportedly said Among in Jakarta, Tuesday (20/4). President Joko Widodo stressed that the government will always support anyone who does research, development and research with the aim of breaking the chain of Covid-19. “It’s research, everyone is welcome to make their own vaccines,” said the president. President Joko Widodo stressed that research on Covid-19 should be a matter of science and not a political debate. “Why is it so busy? The debate should be a scientific debate, this is why politicians handle vaccines, lawyers handle vaccines, what’s the matter?” said the president. Right now, the president continued, one of the Covid-19 vaccines under research and development in Indonesia is the red and white vaccine. “The current progress is with the red and white vaccine, although it may not be until 2022 that it will be completed and can be used,” said the president. As is known, on the other hand, there is a Nusantara vaccine that was eventually accepted to be part of dendritic cell research for Covid-19. The agreement was enshrined in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Health, the Indonesian Food and Drug Control Agency (BPOM) and the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI AD) on Monday. (19/4). In the MoU “ Service-Based Research Using Dendritic Cells to Increase Immunity to SARS-CoV-2 Virus ”, it was stated that the development of this Nusantara vaccine is not a clinical trial of a vaccine to be requested by BPOM for a distribution authorization. , but only for the benefit of research and service. (ain)



