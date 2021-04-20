Donald Trump is “ very seriously ” considering the 2024 race, missing “ Helping People ”





Former President Donald Trump is “very seriously” considering another White House candidacy in 2024, saying he is failing to directly help the people in the Oval Office.

In an interview with Fox News on Monday night, Trump said he had “huge numbers” and was “looking beyond serious” to consider another presidential bid in three years. But he said he didn’t want to talk about an offer in detail just yet.

The former president also said he would help Republicans win the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm election, and said he believed the GOP had “a very good chance” of overthrowing the majority. democrat.

Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump said, “We are going to help the House. We have a very good chance. I work with everyone, including [House Republican leader] Kevin McCarthy on House Resumption. I think we have a very good chance of doing it. “

Former US President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on March 9, 2021 in New York City. James Devaney / GC Images

He added that he and his team would be ready to participate in rallies, calls with activists and “all kinds of things” in the 2022 cycle.

When asked if he would run again in 2024, the former commander-in-chief said: “First of all, it’s a long time. The odds, the odds. Listen, I have huge numbers , no one has ever got the numbers that I No sitting president is even closer. “

“I’m looking at it very seriously, beyond serious,” Trump added later. “From a legal standpoint, I’m not really talking about it yet.”

He also urged the Republican caucus and the 2022 candidates to adopt a “Make America Great Again” platform if they wanted to win, highlighting its share of the Hispanic vote in the southern states.

Trump has previously indicated he may be open to running for president in 2024. Speaking to his daughter-in-law Lara Trump in an interview for his podcast The Right View, he said his supporters should have “the hope ”he will. run for the White House.

“You have hope I can tell you,” he said. “You have hope. We love our country – this country. We all owe our country a lot, but now we have to help our country.”

Several polls have also revealed that Trump is the most popular candidate in the field of potential 2024 GOP presidential candidates. Of the few polls that have been released so far, he consistently leads by high double-digit numbers among the basis of the GOP.

