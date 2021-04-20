Xi jinping denounces and asks US not to “interfere” in the “internal affairs” of others





On climate change, Xi Jinping stressed the importance of following the philosophy of green development Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping slammed the United States on Tuesday, saying there should be no “boss” and “interference” in the internal affairs of other countries as Beijing comes under increasing pressure of Washington and its allies on issues of human rights violations, Taiwan and Hong Kong. “Leading others or interfering in the internal affairs of others would not gain any support.” We must advocate for peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, which are common values ​​of humanity, and encourage exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations to promote the progress of human civilization, ”Xi said, without referring directly to the United States. “What we need in today’s world is justice, not hegemony,” he told the annual Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), a influential China-promoted think tank based in Hainan via video link. “Large countries should behave in a way that corresponds to their status and with a greater sense of responsibility,” he said. His sarcastic remark against Washington came as US President Joe Biden vigorously pursued a strong China containment policy initiated by his predecessor by Donald Trump. Biden united his American allies like the UK, the EU and Japan on his Chinese policy. It also held the first quadrilateral summit of the emerging alliance called Quad which included the United States, Australia, Japan and India. The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada have imposed coordinated sanctions on China for alleged human rights violations against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, a charge Beijing rejected. These countries have also taken a united stance that China is strengthening its control over Hong Kong with its new national security law curbing the massive pro-democracy unrest in the former British colony. Those who attended the BFA meeting including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Tesla’s Elon Musk, Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman and Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported. Xi, in his speech, also called on all countries in Asia and beyond to respond to the “call of our times,” to defeat the pandemic through solidarity, to strengthen global governance and to continue to seek community with a shared future for humanity. On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the BFA, this year’s annual conference is themed “A Changing World: Unite Your Hands to Strengthen Global Governance and Advance Belt-Road Cooperation”. “Global governance must reflect the changing political and economic landscape in the world, conform to the historical trend of peace, development and win-win cooperation, and meet practical needs to meet global challenges”, Xi said. On creating a health and safety future with solidarity and cooperation, Xi said the key role of the World Health Organization (WHO) must be fully played in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19. Regarding climate change, Xi stressed the importance of following the philosophy of green development, advancing international cooperation and doing more to implement the Paris Agreement. Efforts should also be made to stimulate the digital economy and intensify exchanges and cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence, biomedicine and modern energy, in order to transform the fruits of scientific and technological innovation into greater benefits for citizens of all countries, he said. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

