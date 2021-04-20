‘It’s almost like madness’: GOP base continues to attack Trump defeat





Shaking her head from the back of the room when the result became apparent, Shelley Wynter, host of a conservative talk show in Atlanta, said: This is going to hurt the party. We don’t need a bomb launcher. We need diplomats and ambassadors.

He said: It’s hard to go to eastern Cobb County and talk to suburban voters with a MAGA hat.

In Georgia and elsewhere, there have been positive signs for the GOP in the suburbs. Despite Trump’s defeat, Republicans performed well in November, both nationally and in Georgia. Dozens of traditionally Republican voters split their tickets, uplifting Biden while propelling Republicans to victories in congressional and state legislative races.

It’s a mistake to assume that suburban voters are somehow locked into the Democratic column, said Whit Ayres, the longtime Republican pollster. They are very much up for grabs not only in Georgia, but across the country.

Yet, said Ayers, the goal of party activists to demand a measure to reimburse the party’s nationally elected officials does the exact opposite of what is needed to revive the Republican Party in the suburbs.

Choosing a fight with your own party governor and lieutenant governor and secretary of state, he said, does not strike me as the wisest policy step.

After the weekend conventions, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper reported that most local Republican parties refused to reprimand Kemp, with expressions of anger coming largely from rural and heavily conservative areas of the state. In Gwinnett County, another once-Republican suburban Atlanta resolution to censor Kemp and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and encourage Raffensperger to step down was defeated. But in Cobb County, resolutions berating Kemp and other officials were simply postponed due to a time limitation, officials said. They are expected to be picked up by county party officials at a later meeting.

The anger over the fraudulent vote is extreme, and I think many voters don’t think our elected officials did the job, said Leroy Emkin, a member of the Cobb County Republican Party Resolutions Committee.

The party, he said, has an obligation to warn its politicians regardless of the political ramifications.

It is a question of truth, of the Constitution, he said.

Emkin is not in the minority. Most Republicans here believe the last election was not free and fair. And it’s partly because of the frustration over the outcome of that election, coupled with the reality of a Democrat-controlled Washington, that Republicans in Georgia credited large crowds at their weekend events. latest. The Cobb County rally, which drew several hundred delegates, was more than double the size of some previous years, said Jason Shepherd, party chair before Grubbs’ election.

It was the same at county party meetings across the state. Jason Thompson, a member of the Georgia Republican National Committee, said the GOP is more forceful than ever.

Not everyone agrees on everything, he said. But I can assure you that what we agree on is that what President Biden is pushing and the Democrats in Congress to is just over the line.

Republicans now have a common foil in Washington. And in Georgia, Republicans recently rallied around the controversial new state voting law and against opposition to it from Democrats and corporate America. Among the resolutions Cobb County Republicans are likely to pass is one targeting Coca-Cola and Delta, two locally-headquartered companies that have condemned the law.

Watson said there has been no greater moment of fusion among Republicans than the fight that has taken place since SB 202, Georgia’s voting law.

He has absolutely been a galvanizing force that has re-bonded governors’ relationships with the toughest Republicans, he said. Is it omnipresent and unanimous? No, but it’s impossible.

By the time the midterm elections arrive, Republicans will almost certainly have other grievances to raise, as well as the policies of Biden and the Democrat-controlled Congress which they see as far from out of step with voters. traditional. And the GOP’s own divisions are likely to fade at least to some extent once the primaries are over and before the general election.

Republicans don’t have to defend their agenda in 2022 because Democrats control everything, said Jay Williams, a Georgia-based Republican strategist. Republicans just need to play defense and let Democrats eat each other out, and they are doing it.

But the GOP in Georgia is not yet done cannibalizing itself. Outside the party convention in Cobb County, David Gault, a local riding chairman, said people just need to really calm down and I think maybe we need to take care of our own. own store at the moment. The party, he said, should be looking to the future.

The base’s response came from inside the convention hall, where a delegate posted a poster describing complaints about voter fraud, Kemp and Raffensperger, among others.

NO, he said in red ink. We are NOT going to continue!

