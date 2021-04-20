Prime Minister Dbeibah’s visit fuels Turkey-Libya bilateral trade: official

The visit of Libyan Prime Minister Hamid Dbeibah and his delegations to Turkey last week will be a driving force in increasing trade between Turkey and the Maghreb, a trade official said on Monday.

Murtaza Karanfil, chairman of the Turkey-Libya Business Council of the Foreign Economic Relations Council (DEIK), told Turkish daily Sabah that Turkey’s export volume of $ 1.6 billion (TL 12 billion) to the Libya is expected to exceed $ 2.5 billion.

The visit was the first of such overseas visits by the new interim government of the civil war-torn country. During the visit, the Libyan Prime Minister was received by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and met 14 ministers, signing a total of five trade agreements.

Stating that these measures have fueled trade potential and have been particularly beneficial for Turkey’s private sector, Karanfil noted that the country’s exports to Libya reached $ 563 million in the first quarter of this year, with an increase of 27.3% year over year.

He pointed out that one of the reasons for this is Libya’s move to a fixed exchange rate in 2021 from four different currencies, which has already started to yield positive results for the country.

The fixing of the exchange rate relieved investors. Thanks to this, investments accelerated in the first three months, he said.

Karanfil said that among the priorities of the new interim government in Libya is resolving the Turkish businessmen’s payment problem, namely the deadlock that has left the construction sector harmed over the years because they failed. were unable to carry out their plans during the war. -country torn, nor collect a large number of receivables.

Last year, the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that allows Turkish automakers to close their unfinished business plans.

Dbeibah expressed during the roundtable organized by DEIK that swift action will be taken to enable the completion of unfinished projects.

Karanfil, who noted that Libya has significant oil fields, especially in the central parts of the country, said: We hope our Turkish businessmen will have the same success they have had in the 48 recent years in the construction sector, also in petrochemicals and mining. in Libya, which is a country conducive to trade due to its geopolitical position. “

Africa Gate

Reflecting on Libya as a gateway to the African market, Karanfil said the continent is easily accessible through Libya, which allows for increased exports of goods and services.

He said the Karanfil group was also working on establishing a logistics center in Libya.

Products can more easily reach 53 African countries, or one million people, from a logistics base in Libya, he said.

During the official visit last week, the two countries agreed to further develop their cooperation in several areas, including oil and natural gas, as officials from the two countries held a series of meetings.

Prior to Erdoan and Libyan prime ministers face to face and in meetings between delegations, Libyan ministers and their Turkish counterparts held a series of meetings during the day, including one between the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Fatih Dnmez, and the Libyan Minister of Oil and Gas. Muhammad Ahmad Muhammad Aoun.

Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank met separately with Libyan Minister of Industry and Minerals, Ahmed Ali Muhammad Omar, as well as the country’s Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Imran Muhammad Abdul Nabi Al-Qeeb.

Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan was also among the ministers who held a meeting with her Libyan counterpart, who recalled that the construction sector is one of the most important elements of bilateral economic relations.

Among others, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlt avuolu and the Minister of Treasury and Finance Ltfi Elvan also met their Libyan counterparts, respectively Najla Mangoush and Khaled Al-Mabrouk Abdullah.

Selected through a process led by the United Nations, Libya’s new interim government, the Government of National Unity (GNU), was sworn in on March 15, created from two rival political groups that had ruled the eastern and western regions, completing a smooth transition of power. after a decade of violent chaos.

Dbeibah will lead Libya in the December 24 elections.

Turkey had supported the internationally recognized Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) against the east-based forces of coup leader General Khalifa Haftar, which was supported by Russia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates ( UAE) and France.

Libyans hope the new process will end years of civil war that have ravaged the country since the ouster and murder of strongman Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.