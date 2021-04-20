Tory minister ‘to step down from Boris Johnson government’





A Tory minister is determined to step down from Boris Johnson’s government, reports suggest.

Defense, People and Veterans Affairs Minister Johnny Mercer has scheduled force talks with the prime minister, according to Sky News.

It comes amid the frustration of conservative politicians at the lack of progress on historic war crimes legislation. Last week the Government was thwarted by the House of Lords in its attempt to pass a bill to exempt veterans and serving military personnel from “vexatious” prosecutions for alleged historic war crimes. . The peers demanded that war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and torture should all be excluded from future legal guarantees for British forces fighting abroad. The Overseas Operations (Military Personnel and Veterans) Bill has been defended by Mercer, who does not appear to have officially tendered his resignation yet. The Minister is believed to be unhappy with the lack of progress in dealing with former staff members under investigation for murders during the unrest in Northern Ireland. The legislation was developed in response to legal claims made after operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, but it does not cover incidents in Northern Ireland. Minister of Defense Johnny Mercer READ MORE: SNP MP Carol Monaghan takes on Johnny Mercer over veteran bill claim Mercer would like to explain his reasoning to Johnson in person, with the sources not denying his intention to step down. The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson admitted that No 10 was aware of “speculation” about the future of former army officer Mercer, but “speculation is what it is right now “. He added: “Johnny Mercer is a valued minister in government and we have a good track record in addressing veterans issues.” The spokesperson said he was not aware of any conversations between Mercer and Johnson today. Reports suggest that Mercer has grown increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress on the Northern Ireland issue, but he is not expected to announce his resignation until the Overseas Operations Bill. will not have completed its adoption by Parliament. The Lords’ amendments to the bill will be considered in the House of Commons on Wednesday.







