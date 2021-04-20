Rahul Gandhi tests positive, PM Modi, other politicians wish him a speedy recovery





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday after experiencing mild symptoms of the infection. Anyone who has been in contact with me recently, please follow all security protocols and stay safe, he said in a tweet. Unidentified officials told NDTV that Gandhi was at home on the advice of the doctors. The congressman has not met his mother and party leader Sonia Gandhi in the past 12 days. His aides said Rahul Gandhi had also not met his sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for five days. After experiencing mild symptoms, I just tested positive for COVID. Anyone who has been in contact with me recently, please follow all security protocols and stay safe. – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 20, 2021 On Monday, Congress leader and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh tested positive for the infection and was admitted to the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan announced on Tuesday that Singhs’ condition was stable. Meanwhile, India recorded 2.59170 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing its tally of infections since the start of the pandemic in January 2020 to 1.53,21,089. With 1,761 dead, the death toll rose to 1,80,530. This is the highest number of deaths recorded in one day since the start of the pandemic. Several politicians have wished Gandhi a speedy recovery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he prayed that Lok Sabha MPs would be healthy and recover quickly. I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of MP Lok Sabha Shri RahulGandhi Of. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 20, 2021 Here are some other reactions: I wish you a quick recovery RahulGandhi of. In these difficult times, the Nation needs your leadership more than ever. https://t.co/S1KjTRjFzZ – Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 20, 2021 I have learned that Mr. Rahul Gandhi has tested positive and has isolated himself. Deeply concerned. I wish him a full and speedy recovery – P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 20, 2021 Hope you get well quickly.

Take care RahulGandhi of. https://t.co/8qC4azATSP – Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) April 20, 2021 My sincere prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery RahulGandhiof. https://t.co/wAN7mTXNUT – Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) April 20, 2021 Shri. RahulGandhi has tested positive for # COVID-19[FEMALE[FEMININE. Wishing him a speedy recovery and good health.@INCIndia#RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/XJdwZW0C2E – Nawab Malik (@nawabmalikncp) April 20, 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos