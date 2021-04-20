Center evading accountability on vaccines: Mamata Banerjee in letter to PM Modi





Describing the central government’s decision to universal COVID-19 vaccination as hollow and without substance, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday the move was a regrettable display of evasion of responsibility in times of crisis. Now that the number of second wave cases is growing like nothing else, the Center has chosen to tactically engage in empty rhetoric and shirk its responsibility to make vaccines available to the people of the country, has Ms. Banerjee said in an addressed letter. to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chief Minister also quoted her letter of February 24, asking the Center to authorize the state to allow free vaccination for the people of West Bengal, adding that there was no response from the Center on communication. . In the letter, Ms. Banerjee pointed out that the Centre’s announcement did not address major issues such as ensuring quality, efficacy, stable supply flow of the required number of vaccines by manufacturers and also the price at which vaccines should be purchased. by states. She also expressed concerns that the announced policy could lead to an unscrupulous mechanism in the market, including the pricing of vaccines as it appears to be based on market prices which can put ordinary people under enormous financial strain. The Chief Minister highlighted the shortage of vaccines and called for a fair, transparent and credible vaccination policy, which would allow people to be vaccinated urgently and at affordable prices. More importantly, the supply would also become very irregular as vaccine manufacturers are hardly prepared to increase their production capacities to desired levels to meet national demand. I would like to mention once again that the required vaccines are not available in the market and ask that measures can be taken immediately to ensure the availability of vaccines at the earliest, she said. West Bengal, which is in the midst of an eight-phase marathon assembly election, has seen a surge in COVID cases and deaths. Vaccination and related pandemic management issues have become an important survey issue. Earlier on April 18, Ms Banerjee wrote to the Prime Minister about the shortage of drugs, oxygen cylinders and vaccines. The chief minister had 5.4 million doses of vaccine available to vaccinate 2.7 million people in the state at the earliest.

