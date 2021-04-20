“ Turkey against the story of hostility with the Armenians ”

ANKARA

Turkey opposes narratives aimed at sowing hostility between the Turkish and Armenian peoples by distorting their shared history, Turkey’s communications director said on Tuesday.

“Today we are faced with a narrative that attempts to create animosity out of history by distorting the common history of the Turkish and Armenian peoples, who have lived together peacefully for centuries. And we are against that narrative, ”Fahrettin Altun said at a one-day virtual international conference on the events of 1915.

In his opening speech, Altun said the opinions shared at the conference will help reveal the truth about events.

He said that the suffering suffered in the past in all parts of the world reaches our days not only through history books but also with the tales that parents tell their children, as well as memories, but that unfortunately with over time, certain events become myths and lose touch with reality.

Mentioning how the 20th century witnessed a very important event in this regard, he said that at the end of World War I three great empires – Ottoman, Austro-Hungarian and Tsarist Russia – dissolved.

He said that World War I left around 38 million people dead, causing great trauma on all sides.

“Tens of thousands of Turks and Armenians have lost their lives as a result of the conflicts in eastern Anatolia,” he said.

“In the midst of these events, some Ottoman citizens of Armenian descent in the eastern provinces – who made it difficult for the army to move, attacked the population and harbored gangs cooperating with the enemy army – were subject to resettlement in 1915 to Syrian lands within the borders of the Ottoman Empire. “

These Armenians living in some areas have been displaced in order to protect civilians and defend land under conditions of war, he explained.

“While this security measure was being implemented, unfortunately, under the conditions of the war that lasted with all its violence, undesirable events also occurred. There have been losses and suffering among Turks and Armenians, ”he said, highlighting the context of the events of 1915.

“These events formed the basis of the debate and even of the calumnies which have continued to this day,” he explained.

Imperial objectives

Altun said Turkey deeply felt the pain suffered during the implementation of the Resettlement Law passed by the Ottoman Empire in 1915.

“As President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, we believe that standing in unity for pain and joy is a prerequisite for ‘being Turkey together’,” he said.

He noted that Turkey opposes accounts of hostility and added: “Regardless of their origin, religion, ethnicity or sect, we know very well that people live on these lands as as brothers and sisters for centuries. ”

Altun underscored the cause of the ongoing debate over events despite having passed for more than a century since, decrying how some insist on making the events of 1915 political and ideological fodder and using them for “imperial purposes.”

“The decisions taken by different parliaments on controversial historical issues do not make them Democrats, but rather stubborn and tyrannical,” he said, referring to various parliaments passing resolutions that are ill-informed about the events.

Turkey’s sole focus on every issue is to serve truth and justice, he said, adding: “Our wish to reach the truth is not for political gain, but for the truth itself. even.”

‘Call to the truth’

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s oft-repeated call to open all international archives on the events of 1915 and for a scholarly approach to events amounts, Altun said, to “a call to the truth.”

“The allegations of a so-called Armenian genocide are the precursor to the current phenomenon known as ‘post-truth’. Such assertions have nothing to do with the facts and are based solely on political considerations, ”he said.

The decisions of parliaments and the remarks of foreign heads of state on the issue have no credibility for Turkey, he said.

The main thing is “to have a legitimate place in the hearts of the children of this land from the past to the present,” Altun explained.

“We hope that this conference will play an important function in recalling the historical context of the events of 1915 and preventing attempts to bring our country to its knees through the slander of the so-called Armenian genocide,” he concluded.

Academics, researchers, experts and NGO representatives from Turkey and other countries such as the United States, Russia, Germany, France and Ireland will contribute to the conference, according to the Directorate of Turkish communications.

Turkey’s position on the events of 1915

Turkey’s position on the events of 1915 is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with the Russian invaders and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of the Armenians resulted in many casualties.

Turkey opposes presenting these incidents as “genocide”, describing them as a tragedy in which both sides suffered losses.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Turkey and Armenia as well as international experts to tackle the problem.

