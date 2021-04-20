Xi says BRI is a public thoroughfare, not a private one

Belt and Road Initiative

– The Belt and Road Initiative is a public road open to all and not a private road belonging to only one party.

– China expand cooperation with various parties in the field of infectious disease control, public health, traditional medicine and other fields.

– China will work with all parties to promote “hard connectivity” of infrastructure and “soft connectivity” of rules and standards in an effort to build a closer partnership for connectivity.

– Efforts should be made to strengthen cooperation in the fields of green infrastructure, green energy and green finance.

– China will work with all those involved in making the Belt and Road Initiative a path to poverty reduction and growth.

On multilateralism

– Justice, not hegemony, necessary in the world.

– Global affairs should be dealt with through full consultation, and the future of the world should be decided by all countries working together.

– We must not allow the rules set by one or a few countries to impose themselves on others, nor allow the unilateralism pursued by certain countries to set the pace for the whole world.

– Large countries should behave in a way that corresponds to their status and with a greater sense of responsibility.

– We must follow the principles of in-depth consultations, joint contribution and benefit-sharing, and upholding genuine multilateralism.

On the open global economy

– In the era of economic globalization, attempts to “put up walls” or “decouple” go against the law of economics and market principles and would harm the interests of others without benefiting from them .

– Openness is essential for development and progress, and holds the key to post-COVID economic recovery.

– We must promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, deepen regional economic integration and strengthen supply, industrial, data and human resource chains.

– Efforts must be made to stimulate the digital economy and intensify exchanges and cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence, biomedicine and modern energy.

On health and climate

– We must put people and their lives above all else, step up information sharing and collective efforts, and strengthen public health and medical cooperation.

– The key role of the World Health Organization must be fully played in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

– Efforts should be made to strengthen international cooperation in research and development, production and distribution of vaccines in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

– Efforts must be made to ensure that everyone in the world can access and afford the vaccines they need.

– We must advance international cooperation on climate change and do more to implement the Paris Agreement.

On diversity



– We must reject the cold war and the zero sum mentality and oppose a new “cold war” and ideological confrontation in any form.

– The principles of equality, mutual respect and mutual trust must be brought to the fore in state-to-state relations.

– Leading others or interfering in the internal affairs of others would not gain any support.

– We must advocate peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, which are common values ​​of humanity, and encourage exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations to promote the progress of human civilization.

At From China commitments

– China will promote a new type of international relations.



– China will continue anti-COVID cooperation with WHO and other countries and do more to help developing countries defeat the virus.

– China honor its commitment to make vaccines a global public good.

– China will never seek hegemony, expansion or a sphere of influence, however strong it may be.

– China actively participate in multilateral trade and investment cooperation, fully implement the Foreign Investment Law and related rules and regulations, and further reduce the negative list of foreign investment.

– China will continue to develop the Hainan Free Trade Port and develop new systems for a higher level open economy.

– All are invited to share the vast opportunities of the Chinese market.

