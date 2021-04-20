Sparks fly past Supreme Court as full bench hears Justice Isa’s motion





A look at the Supreme Court building. Photo: FileSarina Isa says she did not get a fair trial; Ruled on other criteria Imran Khan was tried in his overseas transactions case. Sarah says the report sent to the Supreme Judicial Council by the RBF on his financial matters was illegal. Judge Isa said that he will continue to fight for the tribunal, the country being the “ last mujahedin ”. Case adjourned until Wednesday, Judge Qazi Faez Isa ordered questions posed by the court to be answered at tomorrow’s hearing.

ISLAMABAD: Judge Qazi Faez Isas’ wife Sarina Isa alleged on Tuesday that the Supreme Court had not set the same standards for her as for Prime Minister Imran Khan, thus violating her right to a fair trial under of article 19 of the Constitution.

The judge’s wife was making arguments before a full bench of 10 members of the country’s highest court, which is hearing a petition for review filed by Judge Isa against a smaller bench’s ruling on the presidential dismissal against him .

The proceedings were at times laconic, at times moving, as arguments over the constitutionality and legality of the Supreme Court’s order overturning a presidential order against Judge Isa were debated.

At the start of the hearing, Judge Maqbool Baqar asked Sarina to make her arguments as brief as possible.

The idea was supported by Judge Mansoor Ali Shah, who asked Judge Isas’ wife to tell the bench what was wrong with the Supreme Court’s verdict in the case on June 20, 2020.

Sarina began his arguments by telling the court that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had not disclosed to him the “confidential report he had sent to the Superior Judicial Council, despite the bench order a day earlier from do it.

“My tax matters are deeply personal. Even my husband does not know them. The RBF report on my personal tax matters has now been read by all judges. It is illegal for the RBF to submit a report on my tax matters. without my knowledge, ”she argued.

Read more: Judge Qazi Faez Isa says government wants him removed following Faizabad verdict

For two years, my life has been the subject of talk shows. My private life has been made public by Fawad Chaudhry, Shahzad Akbar, Firdous Ashiq Awan and the television channels, she complained to the bench.

“A newspaper published half-truths based on parts of the report that were illegally disclosed to it,” she said.

She added that she had been “killed a thousand times” and urged the bench not to let her go through the pain again.

My husband was not summoned by the FBR, nor did the Supreme Judicial Council summon me. The decision of the RBF presidents to submit the report [in that scenario] is illegal, she argued.

However, Judge Munib Akhtar noted that a confidential report cannot be submitted to a person on the sole basis of a request.

With that, Sarina informed the bench that she had not requested that the report be shared with her, it was the bench itself that requested that it be done.

The Supreme Court’s decision to send me to the RBF was not correct. On June 18, 2020, I submitted my tax details, the fund transfer and all the details to the court, she argued.

“The court, in delivering the verdict, did not review my documents properly,” said the judge’s wife.

Read more: Judge Qazi Faez Isa’s wife files contempt of court plea against Fawad Chaudhry

The ruling on June 19, 2020 is contrary to the orders made in the Imran Khan vs Hanif Abbasi case, Sarina said, adding that it violates her rights under Article 19, which guarantees the right to a free trial.

“Imran Khan had accepted ownership of an offshore company. He is the Prime Minister, while I am just an ordinary citizen,” she argued.

Sarina Isa gets angry after her interrogation

However, Judge Munib Akhtar intervened and asked her to consult the statement she made in court on June 19 of last year.

He noted that she even had the opportunity to speak at that time and that the bench could not accept the argument that she was not heard fairly.

Judge Mansoor Ali Shah intervened and asked Sarina to limit her arguments to those regarding the documents she herself had submitted to the court.

With that, Judge Akhtar stepped in and asked Sarina to answer his questions first.

I asked you a question, Judge Akhtar said. He noted that during her last hearing, she asked why the judges were not questioning her.

Read more: SC rejects Judge Qazi Faez’s Isa request to broadcast hearing live

You wanted to come to court but your husband didn’t want you to come. You submitted your statement to the court of your own free will, Judge Akhtar noted.

I came to court because of my father, said Sarina Isa, who was overcome with emotion in memory of her late father.

With that, Judge Baqar intervened and asked him to sit down. “I think we’ve heard enough,” he said.

Judge Akhtar too, perhaps taken aback by Sarina’s reaction to her questioning, apologized and said he had no intention of upsetting her.

Sit in your seat Judge Bandial tells Judge Qazi Faez Isa

Earlier, as Sarina presented her case, Judge Bandial observed that the RBF ignored questions regarding the rent she was receiving from a property in the Clifton area of ​​Karachi, as well as the income she was making from it. school.

You weren’t a party to the main case, “he observed, addressing Sarina.” You introduced yourself and said you wanted to be part of the case. “

With that, Judge Isa rose from his seat to intervene, telling the bench that the observation was contrary to the facts.

He accused the Minister of Law Farogh Nasim of having made misleading statements in court in this regard.

“He [Naseem] no longer comes to court. It seems he cannot stand before the truth. He can only talk about sewing machines and other non-consecutive things, ”Judge Isa said.

However, the interruption was not taken well by the bench.

We cannot allow you to intervene in legal proceedings. Please return to your seat, snapped Judge Bandial.

Judge Bandial then explained to Sarina that she was appearing before the bench for the first time, which is why the court was considering her arguments.

“I can write down your questions and answer them in detail later,” she suggested.

Read more: CJP Forms Larger 10-Member Bench to Hear Judge Qazi Faez Isa’s Motion for Review

The judge then asked the judge’s wife four questions. He asked if she had opened a fake bank account in another country; whether she had benefited from a trust account in another country; whether the transactions she had shown matched the value of the properties she had purchased abroad; and whether all funds transferred by it have been through official banking channels.

“You have to provide details after August 5, 2009, when your husband became chief justice of the High Court of Balochistan,” the judge explained.

“There is a question mark on two properties after 2009. Prior to 2009, your husband was not a public office holder. We also know that you were financially much earlier. ”

“Present your arguments with confidence,” added Judge Maqbool Baqir. “We are looking at any illegalities or unconstitutional angles in the judgment.”

Judge Isa questions Suo Motu’s opinions

Judge Isa, after his wife finished her arguments, told the court that he earned 3.1 million rupees before taking public office.

He also wondered why, in his case, three “suo motu notifications” had been taken, one by the Supreme Court, one by the Supreme Judicial Council and one by the FBR.

He noted that such opinions are usually taken on matters of public interest and wondered why the need was felt in his case.

However, Judge Bandial was not influenced by this reasoning and asked Judge Isa not to react “emotionally”.

“You just tell us how it was illegal [for the Supreme Court] to send the reference to FBR, ”Judge Bandial said.

“Your basic argument is that you were not heard fairly. If you do not read the statement you made earlier in court, it will give a negative impression,” he warned.

“If the court thinks the case was heard fairly, so be it,” Judge Isa replied.

“My wife does not retract from her statement. If the court does not agree with her, it should go ahead and dismiss this petition. Tomorrow your wives could be in her place,” he said. -he adds.

However, Judge Munib Akhtar retaliated, “We are not here to take lectures on the law from a petitioner. [in this court],” he said.

“We are saddened that Sarina Isa was hurt by our questions,” said Judge Umar Ata Bandial.

“We are among those who created this country. We are ready to give our lives for it. I am not emotional for myself, but for the good of this country”, replied Judge Isa.

I will be the last moudjahid who will continue to fight for this institution and this country.

Read more: Judge Qazi Faez Isa files petition requesting further reconsideration of June 2020 ruling

At this point, Judge Bandial said he too had seen and heard a lot when considering the case, but would not react emotionally.

“Every day I [ask God that] I’m not making a bad decision, ”he said.

“You said a lot of things here, we have now heard them drop them. I too can react emotionally, but I am in control. We have to decide this case depending on the case,” he said. .

The affection we feel for you cannot be displayed in court, “he said, addressing Judge Isa.” Whatever you want to say to the government, say it amicably.

The case was then adjourned to Wednesday and Judge Qazi Faez Isa was invited to answer questions posed by the court at the next hearing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos