Lin Wood works ’20 hours a day’ to reverse 2020 election result





Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood said on Monday that he sometimes worked up to 20 hours a day as part of his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Wood, a prominent Georgian lawyer who claims former President Donald Trump won the November election, was speaking at the Anderson County Republican Party convention in South Carolina.

He is running for president of the Republican Party of South Carolina, but Trump endorsed his opponent, current President Drew McKissick, in March.

“Since November 3, 2020, I have sometimes spent 20 hours a day fighting to overturn the election that was stolen from Donald Trump,” said Wood. “And I won’t give up until the truth comes out and Donald Trump is recognized as President of the United States.”

The small crowd cheered and applauded Wood’s comments and some stood up.

Wood used his speech to criticize McKissick and suggested that there might be issues with the way the state party conducted the presidential election, scheduled for May. Newsweek asked the South Carolina Republican Party about this claim.

Wood also reiterated his belief that Trump won in 2020 last Friday at the Health and Freedom Convention in Tulsa, Oklahoma in front of a larger crowd.

Lin Wood again declares that Trump won the election and will not quit until Trump is recognized as president. (Video taken today at the Anderson County Republican Party convention) pic.twitter.com/vLLoEhwYO9

– PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) April 20, 2021

“He won the presidency and he’s the person we the people have chosen,” Wood said at the conference. “Donald J. Trump is still the President of the United States of America. He is your President.”

Earlier in the speech, Wood had spoken of a religious revival in the United States and made several “Q” gestures with his hand in an apparent reference to the QAnon conspiracy theory. He received a standing ovation.

Wood has publicly appeared indifferent to Trump’s decision to endorse his rival for the leadership of the South Carolina Republican Party, although he questioned the timing, according to the Associated Press (AP).

“If Donald Trump approved of Mr. McKissick, I still love Donald Trump,” Wood said on April 7. “Nothing is going to change my mind about a man who I believe is doing God’s will for this country.”

“Drew McKissick has done an outstanding job as chairman of the South Carolina GOP, electing more Republicans in 2020 than over 140 years,” Trump said in a March 30 statement.

McKissick told AP on April 7 that Trump spoke to him on the phone and told him that the former president “was like, ‘Who is this lawyer running against you? Does he even live in South Carolina?'”

Wood is originally from Georgia, but told AP he moved to South Carolina, adding that he has been legally residing there since February 1.

Newsweek has asked Lin Wood for comment on this article.

Lawyers Lin Wood (C) and Mark Stephens (L) speak to the media about their client, British diver Vernon Unsworth (rear), as they arrive at a U.S. District Court on December 3, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Wood continued to claim that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election. Apu Gomes / Getty Images







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos