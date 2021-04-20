



Anas Sarwar called Boris Johnson a disaster and said the Prime Minister was the UK’s biggest threat. The Scottish Labor leader has said the reason Johnson is unlikely to follow Holyrood’s election campaign is because he was responsible for the Tories in Scotland. Sarwar said he fully expected Britain’s leader Keir Starmer to return to Scotland ahead of the May 6 election, while Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said on Monday he did not expect the Prime Minister comes to Scotland to campaign for his party. Previously, the Prime Minister had said wild horses could not keep him away from the Scottish countryside, but Tories are now using covid travel restrictions, which will be lifted on Monday, as an excuse. Sarwar said: I can understand why Boris Johnson doesn’t want to visit Boris Johnson is a disaster, decentralization is not a disaster. Boris Johnson is the biggest threat to the UK, Boris Johnson delivered Brexit to us and things are so bad that even Ruth Davidson is gone. The Prime Minister had a net favorability rating of minus 21 percent in a recent Scottish poll. Sarwar said: Keir Starmer was on the campaign, I think you can see who is an asset and who is not. When asked if Starmer would return to Scotland, he said: Well, you see, my intention is that I believe he’s going to come back. Sarwar, who spoke at the Scottish Trade Unions Annual Congress Online Tuesday, said he wanted to focus on a positive campaign. He has vowed to work with anyone to put in place a minimum income standard in Scotland after unveiling his party’s social security proposals ahead of the Holyrood election. The work plans include doubling the Scottish children’s payment to 20 a week, but also assessing a minimum income threshold below which Scots would not be allowed to fall below. A Scottish Conservative spokesperson said: While we resist the SNP and fight their reckless referendum plans, Labor prefers to feel comfortable with them. Anas Sarwar and Keir Starmer are too weak and cannot be trusted with Scotlands up in the UK.







