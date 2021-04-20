Sri Lankan Buddhist monks visit Badshahi Mosque, Lahore Fort





A 14-member delegation comprising senior Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka arrived in Lahore on Monday to undertake a week-long religious pilgrimage to various Buddhist heritage sites across the country. Photo: Courtesy of Radio Pakistan Sri Lankan monks visit Badshahi Mosque at Lahore Fort Pakistan is home to the glorious Gandhara civilization and Gandhara Buddhist civilization Head of Buddhist delegation hopes Pakistan government will take over new measures to promote religious tourism.

A delegation of Buddhist monks from Sri Lanka visited Badshahi Mosque and Lahore Fort in Lahore on Tuesday.

The Buddhist delegation was led by Dr Walpole Piyananda, who is Abbot and President of Dharma Vijaya Buddhist Vihara, USA.

Dr Piyananda said Pakistan has always helped Sri Lanka when needed, including assistance with counterterrorism measures.

Each religion gave a message of peace and harmony, he said, hoping the Pakistani government would take further steps to promote religious tourism.

The delegation is in Pakistan for a week-long religious pilgrimage to various Buddhist heritage sites, organized by the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo to promote religious tourism in Pakistan.

Pakistan is home to the ancient Buddhist civilization which has remained hidden from the eyes of the world over the years.

The Buddhist delegation will also hold meetings with officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and will meet with President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during a visit to Islamabad. .

In line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to promote religious tourism to earn valuable currency, we have planned to take Buddhist clergy to visit Pakistan and see the historical treasures that the country has, said the second secretary of the top. Pakistan police station in Colombo, Ayesha Abu Bakr Fahad.

