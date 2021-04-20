China’s Xi Jinping calls for opening amid strained ties with US





Xi Jinping, China’s top leader, on Tuesday called for cooperation and openness to economic and financial leaders. He also had a few warnings, presumably for the United States. Speaking electronically to a largely virtual audience at the annual Boao forum in China, Xi warned that the world should not allow the unilateralism pursued by some countries to set the pace for the whole world. The audience included American business leaders, including Apple’s Tim Cook and Tesla’s Elon Musk, as well as two Wall Street financiers, Ray Dalio and Stephen Schwarzman. Long a platform for China to show off its economic prowess and leadership, the Boao Forum is held annually on Hainan Island in southern China. (The last few years have been canceled amid the pandemic.) In recent years, Xi has used the forum to present himself as a supporter of free trade and globalization, calling for openness even as many members of the global business community have increasingly turned to pronounced on the increasing restrictions on the Chinese domestic market.

On Tuesday, he also reiterated his previous message against countries’ efforts to weaken their economic interdependence with China. Attempts to erect walls or decoupling would harm other people’s interests without taking advantage, Xi said, in what appears to be a benchmark in the United States and Biden administrations plan to support high-tech manufacturing national in the United States. The White House held a meeting with business executives last week to discuss a global chip shortage and a plan for semiconductor supply chain resilience. Speaking to executives at Google, Intel and Samsung, Biden said China and the rest of the world are not waiting and there is no reason Americans are waiting. China is pursuing its own self-sufficiency program in chipmaking. Xi also pledged to continue to open up China’s economy to foreign companies, a promise major Wall Street banks like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have clung to even as foreign leaders complain that the wider business landscape has become more difficult.

