Donald Trump Fails To ‘Help People’ As US President – ‘Has Helped More Than Any President’ | World | New





The former US president has said he is “seriously” considering running for office again in 2024 after losing to Joe Biden in November. Donald Trump said he failed to help people and said he enjoyed being president because he was able to do it. Mr Trump told Fox News: “What I miss the most is helping people.

“That’s why I did it. Look, it was very traumatic. I had a great life, great company, great business, no problems and now all I do is people are chasing you.

“It’s vicious, it’s horrible but you know what?” I loved doing it because I was helping people.

“And I helped them more than any president.”

When asked if he would run for president again, Mr Trump added: ‘Look, I have a huge number, there is more popularity for me now than there was. the day before the election because they see how bad things are at the border.

“They see what’s going on, they see their guns are going to disappear, their taxes are going up.

“Regulations are skyrocketing. Job losses will increase.

“I say that, I look at it very seriously. Beyond seriousness.

“From a legal point of view, I don’t really want to talk about this yet. It’s a little too early.”

It comes as President Joe Biden on Friday signed an order limiting admissions of American refugees this year to the historically low ceiling of 15,000 set under his predecessor Donald Trump, a senior administration official said, putting on hold a plan to to raise it to 62,500 and attracting the wrath of the refugees. advocates and some Democratic lawmakers.

The move was a blow to advocacy groups who wanted the Democratic president to act quickly to reverse the refugee policies of Republican Trump, who had set the figure of 15,000 as a way to limit immigration.

The senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, predicted “a considerable increase in the number of admissions in the years to come”.

Biden, who took office in January, announced two months ago his intention to raise the cap to 62,500 in the 2021 fiscal year ending September 30, but was slow to do so.

The president’s move appears to have been linked to concerns about the optics of admitting more refugees amid the growing number of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border in recent months and not wanting to appear “too open” or “soft,” “another US official with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Republicans blamed Biden for the border situation, criticizing his moves to reverse other sweeping Trump-era immigration policies.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Biden pledged in February to increase the number of refugees admitted in the next fiscal year to 125,000.

As part of the presidential decision signed by Biden, the United States will offer refugee status to more of the world than was allowed by Trump by changing the allocation of refugee slots, the senior official said. administration.

