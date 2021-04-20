Erdogan risks losing his economic and military cooperation with Italy

Mario Draghi’s recent statements against Recep Tayyip Erdogan, calling him a “dictator”, have been the subject of debate around the world, especially given the cooperative relations between the two countries in North African geopolitics and Italy’s constant effort to prevent EU sanctions against Turkey. At first it was speculated that Italy would change its orientation towards Turkey due to a reform of its foreign policy, but perhaps the initiative to structurally change the ties between the two countries could be Ankaras. .

In response to the aggressive remarks of the Italian minister, Erdogancommentedthat “by making this statement, the man named Draghi unfortunately dropped the ax on our relationship just at a time when we were hoping Turkish-Italian relations would reach a good place.”

These words from Erdogan lead us to some interesting speculation, given the current relationship between Turkey and Italy. Around 50 large Italian companies are currently operating on Turkish soil, totaling a significant amount of capital per year. In 2020, bilateral relations amounted to around € 15 billion, constituting an important economic pillar amid the crisis generated by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, Turkey is one of the most important markets for the Italian military industry. Weapons, bombs, torpedoes, missiles, helicopters, among others, are products that move a large amount of capital in relations between the two countries. Between 2013 and 2019, Italian exports of ammunition to the Ottoman country exceeded 1 billion euros. It is important to stress that such military cooperation has not been interrupted even in the worst moments of diplomatic crisis. For example, in October 2019, when the Turks launched an offensive against Kurdish militias in Syria, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio announced that he would block arms exports to Turkey. However, his statements had no effect and exports not only continued, but increased, with Italy becoming Turkey’s largest arms supplier at the end of this year, generating a volume of capital. of nearly 340 million euros. This trade remained active in 2020, which contributed to the Italian economy during the pandemic.

On the other hand, despite the good economic scenario, the situation has changed with regard to geopolitical plans. Although both countries support the same camp in the Libyan conflict, tensions have gradually escalated. This is because Turkey supports the Government of National Accord (GNA) much more strongly than the Italians. Rome wishes to regain its influence in Libya, by renewing the links broken since colonial times. Italian companies have interests in Libyan oil and establishing an exploration policy for the African country requires the formation of a strong and solid government in the region, preventing chaos and war – this is the reason for which Italy supports the GNA. In contrast, the Turks have much stronger ties to the GNA, as they include Libya not only in an economic exploration plan, but in a new geostrategic structure that incorporates Erdogan’s neo-Ottoman plans for the Mediterranean.

In November 2019, Turkey and Libya signed an agreement on the delimitation of exclusive economic zones in the eastern Mediterranean. The two signatories shared maritime territories claimed by Greece and Egypt, leading the document to be considered illegitimate by Italy and the rest of the EU. The same agreement also established broad military cooperation between the Libyans and the Turks, stating in one of its clauses that at any time the GNA could request military support from Ankara. This happened later, in 2020, when Turkey sent mercenaries and weapons to help the GNA fight Libyan National Army (LNA) troops.

This point of military cooperation is important to stress, because at the same time that the Libyans were asking for Turkey’s support, Rome could have offered aid to the GNA, but it did not do so, limiting itself to providing strictly support. verbal and moral in government, without direct involvement in the fighting. This shows that although Tripoli is interested in negotiating with Rome, mainly in the economic field, the partnership with the Italians does not seem as profitable as the cooperation with Ankara. Italy provides verbal support and economic cooperation, while Turkey offers active military and economic assistance.

So, we have a complex scenario with the following factors: Draghi criticized Erdogan but was motivated by a reason unrelated to the relations between the two countries which was Erdogan’s offense to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen; Erdogan announced that Draghi’s words would sever relations between the two countries.

Erdogan has undoubtedly wronged the entire EU, and not just von der Leyen, by treating it rudely, and that is part of the Turkish leader’s aggressive and inflexible stance. In addition, the European will to cooperate economically with Turkey isgrowth, which can be hampered by Erdogan’s words and behavior.

Finally, in order for the situation to be resolved without prejudice on either side, the best that can happen is a public retraction of Erdogan and Draghi from each other, which is unlikely. Erdogan would not be so rude to von der Leyen or threaten to cut ties with Italy by chance, having no hidden intentions vis-à-vis the EU and, in particular, the Italy.

Lucas Leiroz, researcher in international law at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.