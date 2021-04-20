PTI and MQM-P blame CM for delay in building Hyderabad University





Criticizing the SIndh government led by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for not allowing the establishment of Hyderabad University, the leaders of two main opposition parties in Sindh, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI) and the Muttahida Qaumi-Pakistan Movement (MQM-P) on Monday alleged that Sindh’s chief minister had been sitting on the summary since July of last year and was the only obstacle to a much needed university in the second largest city in the province.

When the MQM-P announced its support for the PTI in forming the central government in 2018, a clause relating to the establishment of a university in Hyderabad was included in the nine-point memorandum of understanding between the two political parties.

In April 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the groundwork for Hyderabad University at an event in Islamabad where, without naming the PPP, he said political elements should not hinder efforts to establish university.

Addressing a joint press conference at the Sindh Assembly, opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh of the PTI and MQM-P House leader at the assembly Kanwar Naveed Jameel said the charter of the Hyderabad university had already been passed, the federal government had scored Rs1. 7 billion for this and the Higher Education Commission was also prepared for this, but the Sindh CM had shown its enmity towards education in Hyderabad by sitting on the summary.

Hyderabad University has accumulated dust in the office of the Chief Minister of Sindh since July of last year and so far it [chief minister] did not sign this important summary, said Sheikh, who is also the central vice president of the PTI.

Sheikh asked if the chief minister of Sindh was delaying the university project because he wanted to ensure his share of bribes in the project. The establishment of the University of Hyderabad is a matter of educating our children, he said. He added that since the powers to run the universities in the province had been transferred to the CM, corruption had increased in the affairs of universities. The transfers and assignments of vice-chancellors and officers are made in the event of corruption.

MQM-P leader Jameel said that after the 18th Amendment was passed, education was a provincial matter. In the previous government, the MQM-P asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to become the University of Hyderabad and he allocated funds. When the Imran Khan government arrived, the university was inaugurated, he said.

Now the federal government is asking the Sindh government to donate land for the establishment of the university and the federal government would pay for the land, but for the past two and a half years this issue has been put on the back burner, the chief said. MQM-P. He alleged that the Sindh PPP government had shown hostility towards urban centers in the province. PPP leaders, including ministers in the past, have officially declared that Hyderabad University will be established over their corpses.

For several years, the MQM-P has been leading policy on the issue of establishing a university in Hyderabad. To this end, he has also presented several bills to the Sindh Assembly.

Sheikh said the prime minister, during his recent visit to Soukkour, announced a 446 billion rupee package for the city and that a total package of 1.2 trillion rupees had already been announced for Sindh by the government. federal. Sindh has received over 8,780 billion rupees, but only development in Sindh is so far seen in the corruption sector, he noted.

