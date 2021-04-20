Politics
Only an official would think the way to defeat the SNP is to surrender to them on all fronts
Former public servants, like former parliamentarians, can afford to speak in a refreshing way once they have turned their backs on Whitehall. No longer constrained by protocols and procedures or by strict rules requiring neutrality, they can become lyrical about the failures of their former political masters.
But it says something deep about the public service mentality on decentralization that a former permanent secretary used his newfound freedom to criticize Boris Johnson’s apparent drift towards assertive unionism.
Philip Rycroft worked for the Scottish Executive (which was later renamed the Scottish Government) as well as for Whitehall, as permanent secretary of the Department for Exiting the European Union. He is therefore familiar with politics north and south of the border. However, like so many of his Scottish colleagues working for the SNP administration, he seems to have become a native of the nationalist narrative.
As a co-author of a report on decentralization by the Bennett Institute for Public Policy at the University of Cambridge, Mr Rycroft is concerned about the Prime Minister’s apparent shift towards assertive unionism instead of embracing the approach followed by its predecessors.
This follows a weekend briefing to reporters by senior Conservative MPs (anonymous) who fear Boris Johnson cannot and should not continue to say no to nationalist demands for another independence referendum if, as planned , the SNP won an overall majority of seats in the coming months Holyrood elections.
What about Johnsons’ somewhat more robust approach to nationalists that is so unpleasant to Mr Rycroft and, we have to assume, many of his ex-colleagues in Edinburgh and London? ?
Following the publication of his report he said: What we see in things like the imposition of the UK Home Market Bill, [the UK government] are going to distribute money in the shared prosperity fund and so on, it is disrespectful to say “You elected a government but we are going to ignore them”. Why this antagonistic approach?
Antagonistic approach? Did he even bother to listen to the daily comments of SNP ministers at Holyrood? British ministers are regularly accused of all political crimes under the sun by men and women whose only reason for entering politics was to disrespect the Union and oversee its dismantling.
What exactly about Boris Johnsons predecessors in Issue 10 whose devolution approach, according to Mr Rycroft, should be followed? Whatever their policy, we can see the consequences in the polls for the SNP against the Unionist parties, and in the support for independence. It was Gordon Brown and David Cameron who, under pressure from absolutely no one, chose to tear up the Scotland Act 1998 and shift the balance of vested and reserved matters to the Scottish Parliament. As a direct result, voters understood that if they continued to vote in the SNP, Westminster would continue to cede more power to Holyrood.
And yet, contrary to the expectations of the Browns and Camerons (and a surprise to absolutely no one else), their surrender to nationalism, the same kind of surrender that Philip Rycroft is so part of has resulted in a weakening of the Union and a weakening of anyone who spoke out against nationalism.
The reason why the assertive unionism of Boris Johnsons (and Theresa Mays before him) remains in the crawl of our public service is that they have become far too accustomed, since 1999, to either ignoring Scotland altogether or, when they are forced to pay attention, to assume that the mentality consecrated by Brown and Cameron must always prevail. Saying no to nationalism, whether in its tedious demands for ever more power or in its insistence on holding constitutional referendums every few years, is anathema to public officials because it has never been done before.
So far.
Yes, it is obvious that the Union is in a more perilous situation than ever. This is not the work of Boris Johnson or those who want to oppose the narrow view of separatism that they espouse; it is for those who have come before, who believed that capitulating to a party determined to end the Union would somehow strengthen it.
Rycroft and Cobel believe that more of the same respect that Brown and Cameron showed to the SNP would, for reasons that are not entirely clear, suddenly have the opposite effect of what they have had in the past. The sunk cost fallacy was obviously never much discussed during his time as a Mandarin.
Maybe showing a little more muscle to defend the Union won’t work. Perhaps this will encourage more Scots than ever to flock to the nationalist norm. But as this was once the result of constant and regular submission to the nationalist demands of his predecessors, what does Johnson have to lose?
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]