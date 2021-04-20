Politics
President slams loud debate over local Covid vaccine
Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is unhappy with the growing number of politicians and other prominent figures voicing their support for a local Covid-19 vaccine, which has failed to gain government approval.
The so-called Nusantara vaccine is championed by former health minister Terawan Agus Putranto with the backing of many high profile politicians who have volunteered for the initial trial.
However, the Food and Drugs Surveillance Agency (BPOM) said it would not approve its public use, citing non-compliance with good clinical practice. In response, lawmakers involved in the trial accused the agency of lacking nationalism and summoned BPOM director Penny Lukito for a hearing.
“Why is there noise? It is a matter of scientific research. Why are these politicians and lawyers debating vaccine manufacturing? The president told reporters in Jakarta on Tuesday.
“There are stages [in vaccine development] it needs to be monitored but what we get is noise. Some support BPOM while others support Mr. Terawan.
The president said another local vaccine candidate is gaining favor with the government amid growing controversies over the Nusantara vaccine.
Jokowi highlighted the ongoing project between public agencies and private research institutes to develop the Merah Putih vaccine, named after the colors of the national flag.
The project is expected to produce results next year, he said.
“The government fully supports any research and development aimed at breaking the cycle of the Covid-19 epidemic,” Jokowi said.
How the Nusantara vaccine works
The Nusantara vaccine uses dendritic cells previously loaded with the spike protein from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.
A summary of the method has been published on the US National Library of Medicine website under the title “Dendritic Cell Vaccine to Prevent Covid-19”.
It collects 50 ml of the patient’s blood, “from which peripheral blood monocytes will be isolated and differentiated into a dendritic cell prior to incubation with the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein,” the article reads.
This resulted in the injection of a vaccine into the particular patient approximately seven days after the incubation process.
The US website has a disclaimer: “The safety and scientific validity of this study is the responsibility of the study sponsor and the researchers. Listing a study does not mean it has been evaluated by the US federal government. “
The study mentions the Indonesian Ministry of Health as a sponsor, together with the American pharmaceutical company Aivita Biomedical Inc., the faculty of medicine at Diponegoro University and the Dr Kariadi hospital – both located in Semarang, in the center. from Java.
It was posted on December 28, six days after Terawan’s dismissal from the cabinet. Given the current development, it is highly unlikely that the Ministry of Health will remain in charge of the Nusantara vaccine project.
Side effects
At least seven members of the House of Representatives’ Health Committee and House Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad participated in the trial earlier this month.
Several other prominent figures such as the former commander-general of the armed forces (retired) Gatot Nurmantyo and the former chairman of Golkar’s party, Aburizal Bakrie, had their blood samples taken for the trial.
Both names are widely regarded as political opponents of the president.
Penny, the BPOM official, said the trial was conducted without the agency’s consent.
In a statement released last Thursday, Penny said 71% of the 28 volunteers in the trial had side effects such as muscle pain, headache, fever, rash, sore throat, cough and nausea.
At least three volunteers saw an unusual increase in cholesterol levels and one volunteer suffered from hypernatremia or a high level of sodium in the blood after receiving an injection, she said.
“When the BPOM performed an inspection, the research team informed that the clinical trial was not immediately halted despite these incidents,” said Penny.
During the April 8 hearing with lawmakers, Penny refuted any point about nationalism, saying it was foreign researchers from Aivita who dominated discussions with BPOM officials regarding the original lawsuit.
“The doctors at the Kariadi hospital have been trained but they have just observed [the trial] without direct participation, ”she told the audience.
The vaccine candidate also used imported materials at a very high price, she said without providing any details.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
