Politics
‘The main reason for Modi’s leadership for COVID mismanagement is a megalomaniac’: Ramachandra Guha
In a hard-hitting and hugely critical interview, one of India’s foremost historians and widely read political commentators said Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ leadership style was the main reason for the mismanagement of the current crisis of COVID-19.
Although Ramachandra Guha also blames Modis’ sycophantic cabinet, the country’s institutions, including the Supreme Court, which let the country down, and the yes-men officials and bureaucrats that Modi surrounded himself with, he says the principal blame and responsibility rests squarely on the shoulders of prime ministers.
In a to Karan Thapar for the Wire, Guha gave another prick in the tail when he asked the questions “Can Modi change?” and “Will his personality allow it?” and responded by saying that Modi should become like the chief minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, who has deliberately and successfully left the fascist positions adopted by his father, Bal Thackeray, to become more halfway and politically dominant.
In his interview with the Wire, Guha has identified three of Narendra Modis’ traits that he believes are at the root of the mismanagement of COVID-19. The first is his suspicion of experts and expertise. Guha said Modi had an explicit disregard for education. His comment that he “prefers hard work at Harvard” illustrates this, he added.
Guha says Modi himself said he didn’t want experts. Modi thinks he knows better than them. Guha says the only experts he consults are those who say what he wants to hear.
The fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic would have been much less severe had the prime minister based his policy on the advice of India’s top epidemiologists rather than his penchant for the spectacular and the dramatic, he said.
Guha calls for the thalis snapping, candle lighting and lights going out for nine minutes on April 5, 2020, at 9 p.m., pure juju and superstition.
The second character trait identified by Guha is the Modis cult of personality. He says Modi has a desire to take credit for everything. It simply rejects the good work done by previous governments. When it comes to his own government’s performance, Modi makes sure that all the blame falls on the state governments and the opposition. His cabinet ministers must answer for what is wrong. Modi only claims credit for what has worked well.
Guha said the Wire that Modi surrounded himself with yes-men and loyalists. Several outstanding IAS officers were avoided because their intelligence and efficiency could have surpassed the PM. Guha said that Modi is consumed by his own vanity and megalomania… He is in love with himself.
The third character trait defined by Guha is that Modi remains a sectarian Sanghi at heart. Guha referred to both the absolutely communal countryside in West Bengal and the fact that Modi allowed the massive Kumbh Mela shahi snans knowing that they could spread the virus exponentially. He compared how the Modi government stigmatized and targeted the Tablighi Jammat last year with its silence and swift acceptance of the lakhs of the Hindu collective scene. snans in Haridwar.
Speaking to Union Home Secretary Amit Shah, Guha said that throughout the pandemic his two main concerns were how to gain power in West Bengal and how to destabilize the government of Maharashtra and return to power. in this state.
Concluding the interview, Ram Guha said that not only was the Prime Minister primarily responsible for India’s mismanagement of COVID-19, but he was also the reason why instead of “acche of” we have “man of»In terms of the economy, society and the country’s international image.
Watch the full interview here.
