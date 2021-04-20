New York Democrat-led SALT Cap revolt denounces Biden’s spending plan





President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax law disproportionately targeted Democrats in high-tax states by eliminating a popular federal deduction. Now, Trump’s legislative triumph has brought President Joe Biden to a standstill.

Recently released data from the Internal Revenue Service shows the politically unbalanced impact of the $ 10,000 cap on State and Local Tax Deduction, or SALT – and why Democrats in the hardest-hit SALT states might be willing to cost Biden’s crucial victory to spend his $ 2.25 trillion. infrastructure and social services plan if he continues to insist on keeping Trump’s cap in place.

In some congressional districts of New York, the average deduction lost due to the SALT cap can be more than $ 100,000 per year, according to IRS data. And of the 40 congressional districts where the largest SALT deductions are prohibited under Trump tax law, 39 are represented by Democrats.

“I am not voting for any changes to the tax code, unless there is the reinstatement of the SALT tax deduction. I’m putting that word on the table, ”said Tom Suozzi, a New York Democrat who became a leader of a bipartisan SALT caucus.

Demand from Democrats in high-tax states complicated Biden’s hopes for party unity in his second major legislative push and increased real-world difficulties paying for the huge infrastructure bill without raising taxes. middle class, a key promise of Biden’s campaign. .

Democrats have a 218-212 majority in the House. With no Republicans likely to vote for a Biden-led tax hike, they can’t afford to lose more than three votes.

SALT Cap hits the New York area hard

Source: Bloomberg reports

“The operational question here is how many votes do you have. We already have a lot of votes on this issue and it will grow, ”said Representative Anna Eshoo, Democrat of California. Nearly a third of its voters in a district that includes wealthy Silicon Valley enclaves lost an average of $ 73,808 in deductions, according to IRS data.

The White House has recognized growing Democratic opposition but has so far resisted calls for the restoration of the full SALT deduction into Biden’s tax plan.

“Just with our little calculators, it’s not a source of income. And so it would add cost – and potentially significantly – to a package. There would have to be a discussion of how it would be paid, which would be taken out instead, ”White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last week.

Part of the administration’s objection is that the cap is paying for parts of Biden’s plan. The cap raised $ 77.4 billion in the first year after Congress passed Trump’s tax overhaul, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation, the bipartisan congressional committee that puts a price on tax proposals. Restoring the full deduction would cost $ 88.7 billion in 2021 alone, the committee said.

Lost deductions

The effect of the $ 10,000 cap is unevenly distributed. For example, in New York’s Carolyn Maloney Democratic District, which includes the Upper East Side and other affluent neighborhoods in Manhattan and Brooklyn, the 19% of her voters who were eligible to deregister from SALT lost on average. $ 100,405 tax breaks. This would have represented up to $ 37,000 in reduction of their federal income tax returns.

Photographer: Graeme Jennings / Washington Examner / Bloomberg

In the San Francisco District of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 17% of taxpayers took an itemized deduction for state and local taxes, but those who lost an average of $ 53,471 in tax write-offs in because of the cap, placing voters in the No. 6 spot of congressional districts that lost the most SALT breaks per retailer taxpayer.

One in four voters in Suozzi, Long Island and part of Queens, lost an average of $ 29,113 in deductions. He introduced a stand-alone bill to repeal the SALT cap which has 96 Democratic co-sponsors and 10 Republicans.

One of the co-sponsors of his bill is Michelle Steel, a newly elected Republican representative from Newport Beach, Calif., Whose district is the most affected of all those held by the GOP. About 23% of taxpayers in his district lost an average deduction of $ 26,254.

Steel said she did not see the issue as a partisan issue. “It doesn’t hurt the Blue States because they continue to collect their income taxes,” she said. “It hurts the taxpayers themselves.”

Critics of the SALT cap say it amounts to double taxation. And in states like New York and New Jersey hit hard by job losses from the pandemic, it provides another incentive for top earners to move to low-tax states.

SALT deductions by nature benefit relatively few taxpayers. Nationally, only about 11.5% of taxpayers detail their tax returns, allowing them to claim deregistration. Beyond that, they must incur state and local income deductions and property and sales tax bills in excess of $ 10,000 to be affected by Trump’s limits.

Supporters of keeping the cap cite data that shows it largely benefits the wealthy, whom Democrats have targeted to shoulder most of the burden of paying for Biden’s infrastructure and social spending projects. More than half of the uncapped tax benefits go to households earning more than $ 1 million a year, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation.

The politics of a provision

In the 2018 midterm election, Democrats were able to choose several suburban districts around New York City and Southern California, in part because of anger over the SALT cap, and now these House members say they must follow through.

Last week, 17 New York Democrats sent a letter to Pelosi saying they “would not hesitate to oppose any tax legislation that does not fully reinstate the SALT deduction.”

Yet Democrats are divided between those who want to lower the tax bill for their constituents and progressives who want to avoid tax hikes for their low-income districts.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez April 15.

Photographer: Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York called the SALT deduction a “gift to the rich.”

“I don’t think we should keep the infrastructure package captive for a 100% complete repeal of SALT,” she said last week. “We can have a conversation about politics, but it’s a bit of an extreme position, to be frank.

His district includes part of the Bronx and Queens, where only 7% of taxpayers claimed a SALT deduction in 2018, with an average lost deduction of $ 7,068.

Left-wing think tanks have published scathing analyzes of democratic efforts to revive SALT. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities said it would be “an overwhelming benefit for high-income households”. The Brookings Institution calls this a “document to the rich”.

Jared Bernstein, now Biden’s economic adviser, tweeted in 2019 that if people had told him he was siding with the Republicans rather than the Democrats on a tax change, he “would have concluded you had lost your mind.” Jason Furman, President Barack Obama’s economic adviser, called the restoration of the SALT deduction “a waste of money.”

But the anti-SALT Democrats are doing their best to try and restore the deductions anyway.

They say their middle-class constituents may appear rich on paper, but the high cost of living in their communities means many SALT recipients are nurses, teachers, and police.

“The SALT deduction was a lifeline for the middle class,” said Rep. Bill Pascrell, a Democrat from New Jersey. “A year ago there was no hope, six months ago we started to have hope and now we are going to do it.

– With the help of Billy House

