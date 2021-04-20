Politics
Turkey calls for prison sentences for 97 people over student protests
LONDON: Many Iranian dissidents no longer see Turkey as a safe haven after a growing number of arrests and deportations in recent months.
Turkey is home to approximately 67,000 Iranians, of whom 39,000 claim refugee status. Millions of people pass between the two countries every year due to the visa-free border.
But as a result of Ankara’s crackdown on Turkish dissidents in recent years, and with the increase in trade and security ties between the two countries, Iranians are also being targeted.
Last month, Kurdish political activist Afshin Sohrabzadeh was arrested and charged with threatening national security after visiting a police station to obtain travel documents.
He has since been transferred to a repatriation center and his lawyer Mahmut Kacan says his refugee status has been ignored.
I have represented many refugees and asylum seekers from Iran, and their treatment is often terrible, Kacan said.
Tehran and Ankara have agreements to exchange people who pose a political or security threat, especially anyone accused of links to Kurdish groups, he added.
The rule of law is supposed to exist in Turkey, but the truth is that, more and more, Iranians can be expelled without warning or through due process.
Sohrabzadeh faces the death penalty if deported. Previously, he had spent seven years in solitary confinement in Iran, where he says he was tortured, before fleeing to Turkey in 2016, where he was joined by his family.
His wife Fereshteh Kangavari told the Guardian that men, suspected of being Iranian agents, had constantly harassed the family in Turkey and had been forced to relocate on several occasions.
We lived a quiet life in Turkey, we had no desire to draw attention to ourselves and we were careful to follow the rules of our host country, she said.
All we want is a normal life in a safe place. I am desperately afraid for my husband and the future for us and our son, she added.
I don’t feel safe here. It’s a constant feeling of insecurity. Everywhere I go, whatever I do, I could be arrested. The way I feel about Turkey has changed.
Four other Iranian asylum seekers were arrested on the same day as Sohrabzadeh in the Turkish town of Denizli.
Lily Faraji, Zeinab Sahafi, Ismail Fattahi and Mohammad Pourakbari were allegedly involved in a demonstration against Turkey’s withdrawal from an international treaty on violence against women.
No third country has been determined in the expulsion decision, and legal proceedings are continuing, quartets lawyer Buse Bergamali said.
Regardless of the country, the expulsion would be illegal. It is also illegal for my clients to stay in the moving center during this entire process.
It is believed that 33 Iranians were expelled from Turkey last year, including two on death row for their role in protests against the government in 2019.
At least four Iranians, meanwhile, have been kidnapped or killed by Iranian agents in Turkey since 2017.
In 2018, Turkey resumed registration of refugees and asylum seekers on its territory with the UN, after which deportation statistics were removed from government websites.
A senior Turkish official told the Guardian that his country has no plans to deport any of the aforementioned people to Iran. However, it is possible that they will be sent to a third country. The official declined to mention the name of any third country involved.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]