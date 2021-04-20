Turkey calls for prison sentences for 97 people over student protests

LONDON: Many Iranian dissidents no longer see Turkey as a safe haven after a growing number of arrests and deportations in recent months.

Turkey is home to approximately 67,000 Iranians, of whom 39,000 claim refugee status. Millions of people pass between the two countries every year due to the visa-free border.

But as a result of Ankara’s crackdown on Turkish dissidents in recent years, and with the increase in trade and security ties between the two countries, Iranians are also being targeted.

Last month, Kurdish political activist Afshin Sohrabzadeh was arrested and charged with threatening national security after visiting a police station to obtain travel documents.

He has since been transferred to a repatriation center and his lawyer Mahmut Kacan says his refugee status has been ignored.

I have represented many refugees and asylum seekers from Iran, and their treatment is often terrible, Kacan said.

Tehran and Ankara have agreements to exchange people who pose a political or security threat, especially anyone accused of links to Kurdish groups, he added.

The rule of law is supposed to exist in Turkey, but the truth is that, more and more, Iranians can be expelled without warning or through due process.

Sohrabzadeh faces the death penalty if deported. Previously, he had spent seven years in solitary confinement in Iran, where he says he was tortured, before fleeing to Turkey in 2016, where he was joined by his family.

His wife Fereshteh Kangavari told the Guardian that men, suspected of being Iranian agents, had constantly harassed the family in Turkey and had been forced to relocate on several occasions.

We lived a quiet life in Turkey, we had no desire to draw attention to ourselves and we were careful to follow the rules of our host country, she said.

All we want is a normal life in a safe place. I am desperately afraid for my husband and the future for us and our son, she added.

I don’t feel safe here. It’s a constant feeling of insecurity. Everywhere I go, whatever I do, I could be arrested. The way I feel about Turkey has changed.

Four other Iranian asylum seekers were arrested on the same day as Sohrabzadeh in the Turkish town of Denizli.

Lily Faraji, Zeinab Sahafi, Ismail Fattahi and Mohammad Pourakbari were allegedly involved in a demonstration against Turkey’s withdrawal from an international treaty on violence against women.

No third country has been determined in the expulsion decision, and legal proceedings are continuing, quartets lawyer Buse Bergamali said.

Regardless of the country, the expulsion would be illegal. It is also illegal for my clients to stay in the moving center during this entire process.

It is believed that 33 Iranians were expelled from Turkey last year, including two on death row for their role in protests against the government in 2019.

At least four Iranians, meanwhile, have been kidnapped or killed by Iranian agents in Turkey since 2017.

In 2018, Turkey resumed registration of refugees and asylum seekers on its territory with the UN, after which deportation statistics were removed from government websites.

A senior Turkish official told the Guardian that his country has no plans to deport any of the aforementioned people to Iran. However, it is possible that they will be sent to a third country. The official declined to mention the name of any third country involved.