Former Trump aides say he sniffed vaccine legacy





The Biden administration has also struggled to make inroads with vaccine skeptics on the right. The White House’s efforts to engage the Tories have included running commercials on shows popular with right-wing voters like Deadliest Catch on Discovery and Country Music Television. Sites like NASCAR speedways have been used as vaccination sites. But many experts fear that even if health officials deem J&J safe, fear of blood clots will only increase fears.

The White House Biden said it did not ask Trump to broadcast messages in favor of vaccines. And Trump was not invited to be part of the Ad Council PSA which featured former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, according to a staff member of one of the former presidents involved in the ad and several advisers. from Trump. Planning for the ad began in December and was filmed on Bidens’ inauguration day. At this point, Trump had made it clear that he would not be staying in Washington for the festivities. Notably, however, the council shot another commercial with past presidents and first ladies, and included Jimmy Carter who was unable to make it to the inauguration.

When Trump made public statements encouraging vaccination, they were rare and sandwiched between political statements, endorsements of potential MAGA 2020 candidates, and attacks on the small group of Republicans who supported his impeachment.

In an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News, he recommended the shot, but then acknowledged that people have a right to refuse it.

I would recommend it and I would recommend it to a lot of people who don’t want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me frankly. But again, we have our freedoms and we have to live by that and I agree with that as well, Trump said in March. But it’s a great vaccine, and it’s a safe vaccine, and it’s something that works.

In his first statement after the J&J hiatus, Trump accused the FDA of playing politics, trying to help Pfizer, the maker of a different vaccine, and intentionally delaying vaccine approval after the election presidential election of 2020.

They didn’t like me very much because I pushed them extremely hard. But if I hadn’t, you wouldn’t have a vaccine for 3-5 years, or maybe not at all, he reads in his statement. The only way to beat the Chinese virus is to use our excellent vaccines!

Some former Trump administration officials have said they haven’t given up on it by deciding to ring more systematically, especially if it puts it back in the public eye. They note that he is extremely proud of Operation Warp Speed, the $ 10 billion private-public partnership that has helped more than 200 million doses of vaccine to be developed, tested and licensed at record speeds by manufacturers. pharmaceutical products.

Others argue he could do more, bristling at the idea that he has been anything but engaged in promoting immunization.

President Trump has been a consistent leader and an important voice and has advocated for the production, development and use of the vaccine early and often, taking it and asking others to get vaccinated as well, said Kellyanne Conway.

And Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller said the former president would continue to push people to get vaccinated.

But few followers beyond Trump believe he has been an aggressive and greedy promoter of vaccinations. And without Trump in the lead, other prominent Republicans have been left to take over. Ivanka Trump, the daughter of presidents, tweeted a photo of her vaccination last Wednesday (and was pushed into the comments section of the anti-vax corner of the world MAGA), RNC President Ronna McDaniel shared news of her vaccination , and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has repeatedly called on the public to get vaccinated. Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH), who heads the House Doctors Caucus, isn’t just defending the vaccine; he returns home to Ohio and administers injections in one case, he said, on a bus full of seniors, mostly low-income, who had traveled for their injections.

And last week, House Republicans welcomed its newest member, Julia Letlow of Louisiana, to Congress. Letlow, who lost her husband, Congresswoman Luke Letlow, to Covid-19 before he could take office, called on those vaccine-skeptical Republicans to consider his own family’s experience.

But Trump’s relative silence on that front is remarkable, other Republicans say. And without it, it could prolong the vaccination campaign and the fight against the virus as well.

He could make a real impact and not by getting the standard public service announcement, but by speaking to his people like he speaks to his people, said former Republican congressman Peter King, who advised Trump to make a personal appeal to his supporters in his own way. path. He even suggested a script the former president could use: “Trust me, I wouldn’t take this thing, I wouldn’t put my own health at risk if I didn’t think it was necessary,” King said, mimicking a potential Trump sales pitch for the vaccine. Do it in a conversational way, but in a wise way. Do you think I would let my daughter get it if I didn’t think it was safe? Just because Fauci is why it’s wrong.

I think it would serve a real purpose, King said.

Sam Stein contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos