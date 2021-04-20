Save the nation from another lockdown, PM appeals to people





Amid the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to save the nation from yet another lockdown. India is battling yet another wave of the pandemic, the prime minister said in his nationwide address on Tuesday, and thanked frontline workers for saving people’s lives during the pandemic, risking their lives. He expressed his condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones to the pandemic. The challenge is huge, but together we will have to overcome it, he said. Admitting that there is an oxygen shortage in state hospitals, the prime minister said everything is being done to ensure an uninterrupted supply of oxygen. He said the Center was trying to increase the production and supply of oxygen. He said India is fortunate to have a strong pharmaceutical sector and added that the production of drugs has been increased. Speaking about the vaccination campaign, he said India has the cheapest vaccine in the world and has undertaken the biggest vaccination campaign in the world. Anyone over the age of 18 can get the vaccine from May 1, he said. Free vaccination will continue in government hospitals, he added. The situation before was different, we were not equipped to deal with such a crisis at the time. We didn’t know how to fight the disease. But in a very short time we managed to be on top of the situation, he said and added that India has led the battle against the pandemic well. He urged people to come to the aid of those in need. Modi asked people to be more careful and not to leave their homes unnecessarily. He also urged the media not to create panic. Rule out a lockdown for now, the PM said there was no need to have another lockdown if people were more careful. He said the focus should be on micro-containment areas and lockdown should only be the last resort. He asked young people to form small committees in their region and to spread awareness of COVID-19 protocols.

