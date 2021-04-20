China censors ex-prime minister’s article ahead of Communist Party anniversary





BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese internet companies have blocked users from sharing a lengthy article written by former Premier Wen Jiabao in tribute to his late mother, censoring a prominent member of the ruling Communist Party, possibly because he was talking irrelevant. FILE PHOTO: Former Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao leaves after the fifth plenary meeting of the National People’s Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 15, 2013. REUTERS / Jason Lee The obituary style article Wen wrote about her recently deceased mother appeared in a small weekly called Macau Herald on Friday and was posted to a public account on the Chinese chat app WeChat on Saturday, but was quickly restricted. This heartfelt tribute includes details of the struggle of the Wens Mothers during times of upheaval in China, including the Second Sino-Japanese War and the political purges of the Cultural Revolution. In my mind, China should be a country full of fairness and justice, always respecting the will of the people, humanity and human nature, said the article by Wens, which did not address directly from China’s current political environment. China’s ruling Communist Party (CCP) has sought to tighten control over how internet users discuss history on the country’s heavily-controlled internet as the 100th anniversary of the party’s founding approaches in July. Under President Xi Jinping, the space for dissent in China has shrunk, while censorship has widened. Wu Qiang, an independent political analyst in Beijing, said the article represented an alternative voice within the party that is out of step with efforts in recent years to quell dissent. The power of this article from Wen is that he disputes that, and that is the main reason he was banned from sharing it, he said, highlighting the sensitivity of the holidays around his birthday. Last week, a branch of China’s cyber-regulator launched a hotline for internet users to report illegal comments that distorted the Party’s historic achievements and attacked the country’s leaders. When users tried to share Wens’ article, a notice popped up stating that the content violated WeChats regulations and could not be shared, a common censorship measure in China that is a cut below. the complete purge of the articles. On Weibo, the Chinese social media site similar to Twitter, there was little mention of the article, and comments and sharing features had been disabled. Links to articles about Wens’ tribute posted on Weibo returned 404 messages on Tuesday morning, saying they had been deleted. The operators of WeChat and Weibo, as well as the Chinese internet regulator, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Former Chinese leaders and high-level politicians rarely cultivate public figures or share detailed biographical information upon retirement, and should gracefully escape the limelight. Since coming to power in 2012, Xis’ signing policies have been consolidated into the party constitution and term limits have been abolished, placing him almost on par with Communist China’s founder Mao Zedong in the pantheon of its leaders. Wen, who was prime minister under former Chinese leader Hu Jintao, was a leading figure in the country’s economic policy in the 2000s, and stepped down in 2013 when he was replaced by the current prime minister Li Keqiang. Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Tony Munroe and Simon Cameron-Moore

