Senator Rodrigues forgets that President Trump was dismantled by big techThe Floridian





Weeks after former President Donald Trump was dismantled by social media companies who accused him of inciting the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill and judged anything he could say to the future as dangerous and inciting, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican state legislature have worked together on legislation to prevent Big Tech from censoring and dismantling any future candidate for election, including President Trump, s he introduced himself again.

Gov. DeSantis Big Tech’s bill had a lot of promise, but over the past two months lawmakers have either failed or refused to insert several amendments to House and Senate bills that would have strengthened the measures.

Now, in a recent Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Senator Ray Rodrigues (right), a supporter of the Senate Big Tech Bill, argued that Big Tech companies are efficient monopolies who dismantle candidates they don’t like.

While Senator Rodrigues was questioned by Republican and Democratic lawmakers on the basis of the bill, then asked if the bill was in direct reaction to former President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the platform on these social media sites, Rodrigues said he tabled the bill out of concern for Florida citizens who could fall prey to censorship and / or dismantling.

Republican Senator Ray Rodrigues forgets that Laura Loomer and President Donald Trump are Floridians who have been dismantled. #Flpol pic.twitter.com/6lDLYv9qEx

– Le Floridien (@Floridianpress) April 20, 2021

That is not why I introduced the bill. I’m concerned about our Florida citizens, and if you notice that we’re only applying to candidates from Florida, then that wouldn’t have affected him as president, Rodrigues said.

But Rodrigues seems to be wrong.

President Trump is a Florida citizen and was registered to vote in Florida long before he was disbanded, so the measure may not have applied to him because he was disbanded after the 2020 presidential election, but if Trump were to run again, wouldn’t that apply to him?

Senator Jason Pizzo (D) then asked Rodrigues if he knew of anyone in Florida who had been affected by the dismantling.

Pizzo: You don’t have a single name of a single person currently readily available who suffered from it at all?

Rodrigues: I didn’t bring that.

Pizzo: Do ​​you have any?

Rodrigues: I can have some for you.

The Floridian learned that Rodrigues, along with every member of the committee, had received written testimony from conservative journalist and congressional candidate Laura Loomer about his dismantling by social media companies Big Tech. Loomer also faces a lifetime ban from big tech companies like Facebook and Twitter.

Additionally, Pizzos’ question could have been easily answered by referring to President Trump, who has said he plans to run for president in 2024. Big tech companies have already said their ban on Trump will be permanent, whether or not he runs for office again.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos