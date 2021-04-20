Politics
ESDM reports to Jokowi that fuel imports can be stopped in 2030
Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –
Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDMArifin Tasrif said government could stop or shut off import taps BBM and LPGin the next 2030. This was revealed to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during a plenary session at the State Palace.
“In the national strategy, it is expected that 2030 will no longer import fuel and strive to stop importing LPG,” Arifin said on Tuesday (20/4).
He said several other points were disclosed to the head of state during the plenary session, one of which was the potential for increased long-term energy demand.
“Several issues related to the increase were raised request long-term energy and limited supply from within the country, ”Arifin said.
In addition, Arifin also said his party is trying to encourage the use of new and renewable energy (EBT) in Indonesia. It’s about reducing emissions.
Currently, EBT usage is only 10.5 GW. Arifin is aiming for EBT’s share to continue to increase in the national energy mix in the long term.
“It should increase according to the target to 24,000 MW in 2025 and 2035, we are trying to reach this mix to reach 38,000 MW,” Arifin said.
[Gambas:Video CNN]
On the same occasion, Minister of Research and Technology Bambang Brodjonegoro declared that his party gave priority to the EBT sector in the national research 2020-2024. There are five main activities related to EBT.
First, testing 100% biofuels from palm oil to become avtur. This test was carried out in a refinery owned by PT Pertamina (Persero).
“So the hope is that it can get into the diesel and aviation fuel production ladder, and of course the end goal is to reduce imports of the fuel itself,” Bambang said.
Second, the development of biogas. It is an alternative to provide electricity in remote areas.
“Currently, it has been developed in several places and it is hoped that it can be widely used,” Bambang added.
The third, the development of small geothermal power stations. Indonesia is the one with geothermal content in the world.
It’s just that, there are still a few who are taking advantage of this geothermal energy. Indeed, it takes a lot of capital to develop a large-scale geothermal power plant.
“Therefore, small-scale geothermal power plants should be developed in various areas with geothermal content, so that the electricity produced will benefit the surrounding areas,” Bambang said.
Fourth, the development of electric batteries. It is the government’s commitment to reduce gas emissions.
Fifth, maintaining nuclear technology readiness. This strategy is necessary to ensure that the electricity supply is adequate in Indonesia.
“Because we have to make sure that when the Indonesian economy grows, there has to be adequate electricity. The availability of nuclear technology has to be maintained, especially from a security point of view,” Bambang said.
(aud / agt)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]