ESDM reports to Jokowi that fuel imports can be stopped in 2030

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDMArifin Tasrif said government could stop or shut off import taps BBM and LPGin the next 2030. This was revealed to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during a plenary session at the State Palace.

“In the national strategy, it is expected that 2030 will no longer import fuel and strive to stop importing LPG,” Arifin said on Tuesday (20/4).

He said several other points were disclosed to the head of state during the plenary session, one of which was the potential for increased long-term energy demand.

“Several issues related to the increase were raised request long-term energy and limited supply from within the country, ”Arifin said.

In addition, Arifin also said his party is trying to encourage the use of new and renewable energy (EBT) in Indonesia. It’s about reducing emissions.

Currently, EBT usage is only 10.5 GW. Arifin is aiming for EBT’s share to continue to increase in the national energy mix in the long term.

“It should increase according to the target to 24,000 MW in 2025 and 2035, we are trying to reach this mix to reach 38,000 MW,” Arifin said.

[Gambas:Video CNN]

On the same occasion, Minister of Research and Technology Bambang Brodjonegoro declared that his party gave priority to the EBT sector in the national research 2020-2024. There are five main activities related to EBT.

First, testing 100% biofuels from palm oil to become avtur. This test was carried out in a refinery owned by PT Pertamina (Persero).

“So the hope is that it can get into the diesel and aviation fuel production ladder, and of course the end goal is to reduce imports of the fuel itself,” Bambang said.

Second, the development of biogas. It is an alternative to provide electricity in remote areas.

“Currently, it has been developed in several places and it is hoped that it can be widely used,” Bambang added.

The third, the development of small geothermal power stations. Indonesia is the one with geothermal content in the world.

It’s just that, there are still a few who are taking advantage of this geothermal energy. Indeed, it takes a lot of capital to develop a large-scale geothermal power plant.

“Therefore, small-scale geothermal power plants should be developed in various areas with geothermal content, so that the electricity produced will benefit the surrounding areas,” Bambang said.

Fourth, the development of electric batteries. It is the government’s commitment to reduce gas emissions.

Fifth, maintaining nuclear technology readiness. This strategy is necessary to ensure that the electricity supply is adequate in Indonesia.

“Because we have to make sure that when the Indonesian economy grows, there has to be adequate electricity. The availability of nuclear technology has to be maintained, especially from a security point of view,” Bambang said.

(aud / agt)







