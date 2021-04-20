Politics
PM Modi to address the nation on the Covid-19 situation at 8:45 p.m.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the COVID-19 situation at 8:45 a.m. this evening.
PM Modi’s speech follows the daily recording of record Covid-19 cases and deaths in India in recent weeks.
Modi has organized several virtual interactions and high-level meetings with state and central ministers, leading doctors and pharmaceutical companies to come up with solutions to the rampant increase in Covid-19 cases in the country. The meetings also highlighted the Prime Minister’s orders to step up vaccination against Covid-19 in the country by allowing anyone over 18 to receive the vaccine from May 1, 2021.
Earlier today, Modi held a meeting with the makers of the Covid-19 vaccine. During the meeting, he said vaccine makers developed and manufactured COVID-19 injections in record time.
He also said COVID-19 vaccines made in India are the cheapest in the world. “The world’s largest vaccination program underway here,” he added.
Emergency use authorization has been granted for two locally manufactured vaccines – the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, and a third vaccine (Sputnik) which, although it is currently manufactured abroad, will ultimately be manufactured in India.
Meanwhile, India has reported 2.59 lakh new coronavirus cases and 1,761 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Union Ministry of Health released today. The total number of cases rose to 1.53 crore while the death toll rose to 1.80 lakh. The number of active cases in the country stands at 20.31 lakh. In the past 24 hours, 1.54 lakh recovered from the infection. With that, the total recoveries reached 1.31 crore.
Daily cases of covid in India had jumped from a record 2.73 lakh on Monday.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 15.19 lakh samples were tested on Monday. And, in total, 26.94 samples have been tested so far.
Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has risen to 12.71 crore so far, after 32.76 lakh jabs were administered in one day.
