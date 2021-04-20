Trump says he will approve a Cheney challenger soon





Liz cheney

Former President Donald Trump has said he will “soon” approve someone to run against U.S. Representative Liz Cheney in next year’s Republican primary elections, saying it was important to have only one only candidate against it.

A handful of Republicans have announced they will challenge Cheney in 2022, including State Senator Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne and State Representative Chuck Gray, R-Casper.

“… so many people are looking to run against Crazy Liz Cheney – but we only want one,” Trump said in a statement Wednesday night. “She’s so far down in the Wyoming polls that the only way to win is to have a lot of candidates running against her and split the vote. Hopefully this will not happen. “

“I’ll be doing an approval soon!” he wrote.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Wyoming’s only member in the United States House, especially after voting to impeach him in January. After supporters of the president and others stormed the US Capitol on January 6, Cheney accused Trump of “summoning this crowd, gathering the crowd and lighting the flame of this attack.”

“All that followed was his work,” she said.

Cheney’s vote to impeach the president outraged many Wyoming Republican Party leaders, with the Park County Republican Party among those who censored her. Cheney, however, did not back down.

For example, when asked about Trump at the end of February, she told reporters: “Following the events of January 6, I don’t think he should play a role in the future of the party or the country.”

Cheney also didn’t change his mind during an appearance on Fox News on Wednesday.

“If Donald Trump was the 2024 candidate, would you support him?” asked host Neil Cavuto.

“I wouldn’t,” Cheney said, shaking his head.

Trump’s statement followed hours later, and he took another shot at “the incompetent Liz Cheney” on Thursday.

The former president, who received about 70% of Wyoming’s vote last fall, has been clamoring for a challenger from Cheney for months. Trump’s political action committee, Save America, commissioned a poll in January that suggested Cheney was following both Senator Bouchard and Representative Gray in theoretical clashes. However, Cheney’s opponents feared that if the field became too crowded, the famous congresswoman would emerge at the top. She won by 17 points in a stacked nine-vote primary in 2016 and has not faced any significant Republican challenges in both elections since. Cheney received about 68.6% of the vote in the 2020 general election.

Former President Donald Trump Jr.’s son last month urged Wyoming lawmakers to create a second-round electoral system that would require candidates to win more than 50% of the primary vote to qualify for the election. general. However, the bill – which was in the works long before Cheney became a focal point – ultimately failed.

Meanwhile, Cheney announced on Wednesday that she had raised $ 1.54 million in the first three months of the year – the best quarter of her political career.

“While Wyoming MP Liz Cheney has had a rocky start to 2021, it certainly hasn’t been reflected in fundraising,” wrote Cowboy State Daily co-founder Jimmy Orr, adding that more $ 1 million came from individual donors.

Wyoming’s primary election remains over 16 months away, scheduled for August 16, 2022.

