Ukrainian tensions test the complex relationship between Erdogan and Putin | Political news

Istanbul, Turkey For many, photos of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan enjoying ice cream together on a summer day summed up the close ties between two authoritarian leaders known to be among the pet peeves of the West..

The jovial scene unfolded at an air show outside Moscow in August 2019, a month after NATO member Turkey took delivery of Russian-made S-400 missiles, which led the United States to launch and impose a next-generation fighter jet program. limited penalties.

The issue remains at the top of Washington’s list of grievances against Ankara to this day.

Chummy images of two strongman presidents with deep mistrust of the West, however, belies the complexity of relations between the countries as tensions grew headless than four years earlier when Turkey beaten down a Russian warplane over the Syrian border.

It is a relationship that continues despite their support for rival proxies in the conflicts in Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh by compartmentalizing its various components.

But the latest outbreak between Russia and Ukraine at the last eastern border could turn out to be different given Russia’s direct involvement in the territory it sees as its backyard.

Ukraine is a whole different story, Gonul Tol, director of the Washington-based Middle East Institutes Turkey program, told Al Jazeera.

There is a close defense partnership that Turkey has cultivated with Ukraine over the past five to six years, which is really important for Ukraine.

But Russia considers [the eastern Ukrainian region of] Donbas is part of Great Russia, its right on the border. In Putin’s mindset, Ukraine represents a much larger space. This means that he is going to be more aggressive in defending what he considers to be his sovereign rights.

In recent weeks, Moscow has gathered tens of thousands of troops as well as tanks and artillery near Ukraine’s eastern border. Moscow and Kiev have been in conflict since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and supported separatists fighting government forces in eastern Ukraine.

Although Ankara has tried to emphasize its impartiality in the escalation, Moscow has shown signs of impatience.

Meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this month, Erdogan launched a joint call for the disoccupation of Crimea and eastern Ukraine.

Besides military cooperation with Kiev, Turkey has historical and ethnic ties with the Crimean Tatars which led it to condemn Russia’s annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014, although it did not follow the others by imposing sanctions.

The Ankara meeting came a day after Erdogan spoke to Putin by phone and a Turkish announcement that two US warships were planning to cross the Bosporus to the Black Sea, a deployment since canceled.

On the day of the Erdogan-Zelenskyy summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also warned Turkey to refrain from encouraging militarist tendencies in Kiev.

Erdogan, right, meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul [Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office handout via Reuters]

Ankara sold a dozen Bayraktar aerial drones to Ukraine in 2019, an air power that has proven itself against weapon systems built by Russia in recent years.

Moscow subsequently announced the halt of flights to Turkey until June. Although the suspension was intended as a response to the rise in COVID-19 cases, many commentators saw it as a punishment that would deny Turkey to save 500,000 Russian tourists.

The flight cancellation was an opening salvo and the tip of the iceberg of what Russia can do, Tol said.

Economic obligations

Analysts say there are many similarities between Erdogan and Putin. Both see Western liberal democratic values ​​as a threat; they have presided over a growing authoritarianism; and they use historical and religious themes to reframe national identity.

In an article for the Foreign Policy Research Institute earlier this month, Anna Mikulska and Robert E Hamilton described the relationship as one of the most important in Eurasia today, which rapidly evolves between cooperation and confrontation, often in the in just a few months.

The glue which seals the bond is economical, in particular energy.

Turkey’s lack of energy resources means that trade between the two has traditionally favored Russia.

Much of Russia’s $ 23.12 billion in exports to Turkey in 2019 was made up of gas supplies, while the $ 4.15 billion in goods sent to Russia from Turkey mainly consisted of products. agricultural machinery, textiles and vehicles.

However, Turkey has diversified its energy sources to reduce its dependence on Russia while also cooperating on a gas pipeline that brings Russian gas to Europe through Turkey.

The relationship has been tilted towards Russia because Turkish products are easier to replace for Russia than Russian imports for Turkey, said Mikulska, an energy expert at the Baker Institute for Public Policy at Rice University in Houston. , at Al Jazeera.

This has changed considerably in the last two or three years due to the evolution of the natural gas market from which Turkey has strategically taken advantage, becoming a gas transit territory not only of Russia but also of Azerbaijan.

Turkey has also built LNG [liquefied natural gas] terminals and imports a lot of LNG, which has strengthened its position vis-à-vis Russia. Russia cannot afford to lose Turkey as a transit territory or a gas market.

Turkey sees this and can benefit from it.

Almost schizophrenic foreign policy

While it makes sense to reduce over-reliance on Russia, Turkey still has to live in the same neighborhood as a country with which it has had a lifelong rivalry since the 16th century.

This need to get along with Moscow has often been described as Turkey turning away from the West after serving as NATO’s southern flank against the Soviet Union.

However, misunderstandings about Turkey’s seemingly almost schizophrenic foreign policy change stem from an Erdogan mix of pragmatism and ideological red lines, according to Selim Sazak, research director at TUM Strategy in Ankara.

Part of the confusion comes from Erdogans’ very rigid engagement on some issues and his full flexibility on others that he can use as a bargaining chip, he said.

In the Syrian quagmire you have to be able to give the Russians something when the need arises, so you buy the S-400 because it’s a $ 3 billion leverage tool for something else.

Despite the frequent emphasis on their friendship, the path Erdogan and Putin share have at times been difficult.

The downing of a Russian plane at the end of 2015 saw Putin impose a ban on Turkish food imports, the end of charter flights and heavy restrictions on Turkish construction projects.

The row was ironed out, and when a coup attempt threatened to overthrow Erdogan in July 2016, Putin was the first to offer unconditional words of support.

Even the assassination of the Russian ambassador in Ankara later in the year did not hamper the renewal of ties.

Russian support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad offered many opportunities for conflict with Turkey, but all were avoided despite Ankaras’ continued support for anti-Assad militias considered terrorists by Moscow and Damascus.

Instead, Erdogan has, in recent years, toned down his rhetoric against the Syrian president, no longer insisting on his overthrow, and joined Russia and Iran in the Astana process in seeking to end the war.

The deaths of 34 Turkish soldiers in an airstrike in February last year did little to disrupt their cooperation.

Ankara admitted that the attack was carried out only by Syrian jets, despite testimonies of Russian involvement, and Russia remained there while Turkish drones, artillery and planes shelled Syrian targets in reprisals.

Across the Mediterranean in Libya, their interests also diverged, with Ankara backing the UN-recognized government based in Tripoli against eastern forces secretly backed by Russia.

Closer to home, last year’s fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh between Azerbaijan and Armenian separatists led Russia to end the violence after Turkish-supplied drones played a major role in the victory for Azerbaijan.

In a conflict between two former Soviet republics, one of which, Armenia, is a member of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization, Moscow imposed a ceasefire imposed by 2,000 Russian peacekeepers , Turkey offered an observer role.

Ideologically, Turkey and Russia united on an anti-Western perspective fueled by Russia’s grievances, as its former Eastern European partners rallied towards NATO and the European Union, and Turkey, because it has seen its hopes of joining the EU diminish.

They have a similar relationship with the West, although Russia is much more strained, Mikulska said.

This is why we are talking about the excluded axis, where both countries have been disappointed with what the West has offered and what it has delivered.

She added: But there is more that divides them than brings them together. The two are trying to be the Eurasian champion and Nagorno-Karabakh was the conflict that really revealed that.

Turkey can win regional battles with Russia over time, but it realizes that it cannot be regional hegemony as long as Russia is around.

Meanwhile, to talk about what the turkeys are turning to Russia seems exaggerated.

Turkey has no interest in making it easier for Russia to expand its area of ​​influence, Sazak said.

The closer Russia gets to you, the more likely you are to be maimed by the Russian bear.