Xi says an ‘open global economy’ is key to recovery

Hong Kong couple sentenced to life in murder of 5-year-old girl in horrific child abuse case

A couple were sentenced to life in prison for the murder of their five-year-old daughter three years ago in what a Hong Kong judge described as one of the worst cases of child abuse and a crime marked by extreme cruelty. The husband and wife were also sentenced to concurrent jail terms on Tuesday for two counts of child cruelty, to which they had admitted, for the mistreatment and neglect of the girl and her then eight-year-old brother. . The children were both found with around 130 injuries after the girl died of sepsis on January 6, 2018. The 29-year-old father, a transport worker, and 30-year-old mother-in-law, a housewife, each received 9 years for cruelty to children, just before the maximum 10 years. Do you have questions on the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new curated content platform with explanations, FAQs, analysis and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. The woman’s mother, 56, an accounting clerk, was jailed for five years on two counts of cruelty, for neglecting the children while the five-month abuse took place in her apartment. The case is said to be the first fatal child abuse case that has resulted in a murder conviction with a life sentence in the city. Sentenced in the High Court, Judge Albert Wong Sung-hau said it was a case of extreme cruelty involving both physical and psychological abuse of children over an extended period of time, with deliberate efforts to cover up the extensive and very serious injuries which he described as appalling. Wong said the step-grandmother was also guilty of gross negligence, noting that she did not take the children to the doctor and acted selfishly in a way that amounted to acquiescence or collusion. the conduct of the other two accused when it could have been. siblings only hope. What [the parents] made on [the girl] ranks among the worst cases of its kind, the judge said. Yes [the grandparent] had not neglected the girl, her death could have been avoided. Child abuse in Hong Kong is escalating due to the pandemic: Expert Wong also quoted the Bible when addressing the mother-in-law, who had identified as a Christian. If we confess our sins, he is faithful and righteous and will forgive us our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness, he read in the book of John. But the mother-in-law did not react. In the public gallery, a man was shouting savages, while another shouted: You should be ashamed of yourselves. Dozens of people arrived at the court hours before the afternoon hearing to queue for seats. The judiciary had previously organized a larger courtroom, and when full, the rest of the crowd was sent to a hall where the proceedings were broadcast live. Outside the court, police showed two pink slippers, a pair of scissors and a 47cm-long rattan stick that were used to assault the children. One report can protect children from further harm. Chief Inspector Ko Mei-yee, investigator of the case The senior police officer whose unit investigated welcomed the sentences which she said would have a deterrent effect. Chief Inspector Ko Mei-yee said corporal punishment was not an acceptable way to teach or punish children and parents should seek professional help if they were in need. She also urged people to come forward if they knew of child abuse. A single report can protect children from further harm, Ko said. The trio were convicted by a High Court jury last week following a month-long trial filled with heartbreaking testimony revealing how siblings were punished, assaulted and denied basic necessities such as food and access to professional medical treatment, even as their injuries worsened. and affected daily functions such as sitting and walking. Derek Lai Kim-wah, Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, said chronic abuse was a major cause of girls’ deaths as it weakened her immune system’s ability to fight off the salmonella infection that ultimately left her dead. killed. This was reflected by experts seeing the change in girls’ thymus, a vital organ responsible for the production of salmonella-fighting white blood cells which had been reduced to its smallest size, although it was usually at its largest. in children of her age, in response to toxic stress. The court also heard how their schools had noticed some of the signs of abuse. Their handling of the case reignited the debate on how children could be better protected and prompted the government to revise measures and guidelines, as well as provide more social workers for schools. The judge issued a gag order prohibiting the identification of family and school members involved, in order to protect the siblings and their then seven-year-old stepsister, who was not abused. As a mitigation, lawyers for the couple had argued that the violence was not the worst of its kind given that it occurred during the discipline of the children. They said the parents were unsure of how to seek outside support, while noting that there had also been times of joy in the family. The Hong Kong child murder case began with a love affair, ended in a nightmare. But the judge replied Tuesday: Such episodes were just glimpses of consolation in the miserable period in the lives of the two children. Charity Save the Children Hong Kong said it was deeply concerned about this horrific case and noted that the conviction was a reminder that child abuse would not be tolerated. We must do all we can as a community to keep children safe and prevent future cases from happening, said Executive Director Carol Szeto. She urged all parties to provide long-term, holistic care and support for the boy to help him recover from the traumatic experience. The group also called on the government to put in place a mandatory reporting system for professionals who interact with children, prohibit corporal punishment and offer educational programs on positive parenting.