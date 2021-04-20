Ambassador Rachmat Budiman presented President Jokowi’s letter of credence to the King of Thailand





Bangkok, Beritasatu.com – The Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Thailand, Rachmat Budiman presented a credential (letter of credence) from President Joko Widodo to the King of Thailand, His Majesty Raja Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhuadi Ambara Villa, at Dusit Palace, Bangkok, through a royal audience procession, Tuesday (4/20/2021) afternoon. On this occasion, King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua was accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana. The series of royal audience events began with Rachmat Budiman being taken over at the Indonesian Embassy by a senior official in the Thai Foreign Ministry, Sumate Chulajasa. The presentation of the credentials at the King’s Palace took place in a warm atmosphere while implementing health protocols. On this occasion, Rachmat Budiman conveyed warm greetings from President Joko Widodo and expressed hopes for glory, safety and health for the King, his family and the Thai people. Ambassador Rachmat Budiman also expressed his commitment to increase bilateral cooperation in the economic field. Increased cooperation, especially in the areas of trade and investment; maintain regional peace and stability; ensure mutual support in various regional and global forums; as well as in research and development of public health policies, including on the Covid-19 vaccine. Approval

The King of Thailand fully supports the duties of Rachmat Budiman in strengthening bilateral cooperation which should make a significant contribution to the populations of the two countries. The Royal Hearing brought together six foreign ambassadors in Thailand with the implementation of strict health protocols including the implementation of swab tests. As the description received Beritasatu.com of the Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok, in addition to the Indonesian Ambassador Rachmat Budiman, the Egyptian Ambassador, the Ambassador of the Philippines, the Ambassador of France, the Ambassador of Bangladesh and the Ambassador of Portugal also handed over the credentials. Bilateral relations between Indonesia and Thailand officially began in 1950, although they have existed historically since the days of the Kingdom of Srivijaya. On February 23, 1952, Indonesia officially appointed its ambassador for the first time. In 2020, even in the midst of a pandemic, the two countries managed to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations with various activities involving the community, such as logo contests, seminars, product exhibitions and cultural artistic performances. . The 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations reflects the strong friendship and cooperation between the two countries. In the future, it is believed that relations between Indonesia and Thailand will continue to develop and intensify and bring real benefits to the people of both countries, the region and around the world. Source: BeritaSatu.com

