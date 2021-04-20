Use lockdown only as an absolute last resort: PM Modi tells states





In his televised address to the nation, the Prime Minister called on workplaces to use this as an opportunity to vaccinate their workforce.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged states to only use lockdowns as an absolute last resort and said if everyone observed appropriate behavior for COVID, there would be no need for strict responses. We need to save ourselves from a lockdown and do our best to avoid it and I call on states to pay more attention to the effective management of micro-containment zones, Modi said in his 20 minute speech. to the nation. which was unexpectedly announced with 45 minutes notice. In his first address to the nation this year, Modi said the government’s decision to make vaccines more widely available will result in affordable vaccines for all adults. I urge workplaces to take this opportunity to vaccinate their workforce so that no one has to relocate and leave cities and their workplaces, he said. The Prime Minister alluded to the current oxygen supply crisis and said India’s industry as well as its transport sector are working hard to ensure it is available as quickly as possible in the places needed. Click here for updates on Narendra Modis’ speech He said the second wave was a major challenge but the collective enterprise enabled the country to overcome the challenges it posed. Referring to the current month of Ramzan as well as the Ram Navmi Festival, Mr Modi said that just as these occasions are reminders to be compassionate, restrained and show self-control, the same as it was imperative for everyone to follow appropriate COVID-19. behaviour. He called on the children to ensure that the elders do not go out without cause. Unlike a year ago when the pandemic hit and India had inadequate testing kits, PPE suits, and little knowledge on how to deal with it, there was a lot more knowledge now, a said Mr. Modi. He added that young people in residential areas should form committees to apply appropriate discipline of covid behavior. On Tuesday evening, Mr. Modi interacted with vaccine manufacturers from across the country via video conference. He congratulated the vaccine manufacturers for their achievements and professionalism. he also said that the greatest strengths of our vaccine industry are its Samarthyas, Sansadhans and Seva Bhaavs, and this is what makes it a global leader in vaccines. On Monday, with more than 270,000 new cases added every day most around the world and hospital facilities in several states under pressure, the government said all adults would be eligible for a vaccine starting May 1. an attempt to stop the transmission of the virus and ease the burden of health care. Half of the approved vaccines could be purchased by states by negotiating directly with vaccine manufacturers. The Center would, however, continue its ongoing free vaccination program for healthcare workers, frontline workers, the elderly and those over 45.

