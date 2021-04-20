Donald Trump Jr. pushes his father to do everything for the culture war: CNN





Donald Trump Jr. is emerging as an increasingly powerful figure in his father’s orbit, CNN reports. Trump Jr. advises his father to focus on the issues the GOP sees as part of a so-called culture war. Trump told Fox News he is “very seriously” considering a 2024 return offer. See more stories on Insider’s trade page.

Donald Trump Jr. has become a key political adviser and has wielded a major influence over his father since former President Donald Trump left the White House, CNN reports.

Trump Jr. used his new and considerable influence to push his father to push all-in on issues the GOP sees as inflection points in a culture war, including transgender rights, the role of big tech companies and media, as well as voting and elections. political, the outlet said.

Trump, for example, spent part of his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February, highlighting his opposition to transgender students playing in women’s sports and issued a statement criticizing Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, for vetoing a bill that would have restricted the genre. -assertive care for trans youth.

Trump has yet to announce a 2024 presidential bid, but neither has he ruled out a comeback race, putting the rest of the GOP’s potential presidential field on a waiting pattern until the former president makes a gesture.

Trump told Fox News’s Sean Hannity in an interview that aired Monday that he was “very seriously” weighing a 2024 campaign, but said he didn’t want to say more on legal grounds.

In the meantime, Trump still wields little but considerable influence over the 2022 midterms, including threatening to back key challenges against Republicans he sees as disloyal, like Senator Lisa Murkowski, and playing king of the primaries. Republicans open for major races in the Senate.

Trump Jr. enthusiastically embraces a role of power broker and bridge between his father and the GOP candidates vying for a coveted endorsement from Trump, and has advised his father on how to shape competitive races, CNN reported.

During Trump’s time in the White House, his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner served as unpaid but highly influential advisers in the West Wing, while Trump Jr. and his brother Eric Trump embarked on the campaign trail. as substitutes for their father. around the country.

But now Ivanka and Kushner, whom Trump blames in part for his 2020 defeat after Kushner kicked and ousted former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, have stepped down as Kushner wrote a book about his stint in the election. White House.

Amid this dynamic, Trump Jr. has emerged as an increasingly prominent figure in Trump’s inner orbit, alongside former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, former speechwriter Stephen Miller. and communications advisor Jason Miller.

Trump has also made some big lifestyle changes that could hint at a possible comeback campaign in 2024.

Insider’s Tom LoBianco reports that cutting back on junk food, playing golf every day and giving up intense tanning has led to noticeable improvements in Trump’s physical appearance, with some recent visitors to Mar-a-Lago estimating that Trump has lost 15 at 20 pounds since leaving.

