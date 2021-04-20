Some countries can’t set global rules, says Chinese President Xi Jinping





Xi Jinping described China’s vision of a changing world and contained veiled criticisms that appeared to be aimed at the United States



Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that global rules cannot be imposed by one or a few countries and that attempts at decoupling will not benefit any nation. He was speaking at the annual Boao Forum, a meeting known as Chinas Davos and attended by virtually a number of Asian leaders this year, Chinese state media reported, including South Korea’s Moon Jae- in, Indonesian Joko Widodo, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka. and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina. Xi described China’s vision of a changing world and contained veiled criticisms that appeared to be aimed at the United States, although he did not name the country. He said the combined forces of change and a pandemic, both invisible for a century, have brought the world into a phase of fluidity and transformation with instability and uncertainty clearly on the rise. However, there is no fundamental change in the trend towards a multipolar world; economic globalization shows renewed resilience; and the call for maintaining multilateralism and improving communication and coordination has grown stronger, he said, calling on countries to maintain true multilateralism and safeguard the international system centered on UN. His comments followed his remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, when he struck small circles, a reference Chinese officials then used to describe the US-led groupings, including the Quad, comprising India, the United States, Japan and Australia. . Chinese officials have rejected the Quad calling for a rules-based order to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region. On Tuesday, Xi said: We must not let the rules set by one or a few countries be imposed on others, nor allow the unilateralism pursued by some countries to set the pace for the whole world. What we need in today’s world is justice, not hegemony. Large countries should behave in a way that corresponds to their status and with a greater sense of responsibility, he added. He said China will continue to advance its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), including for joint vaccine production that had started with BRI partners including Indonesia, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Pakistan and Turkey. With an effort to deepen connectivity, he said China will promote the physical connectivity of infrastructure and the soft connectivity of rules and standards. As China advocates for its own rules and standards under the BRI, including in new emerging areas such as 5G, the United States has pushed its allies and partners to seek alternatives. Last month, President Joe Biden said he suggested to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that democratic countries should explore finding an alternative to the BIS. At its first leaders’ summit last month, the Quad countries announced a joint vaccination initiative as well as plans to coordinate standards in critical and emerging technologies. The India-US-Australia-Japan group agreed to create a Quad Critical and Emerging Technology working group, recognizing that a free, open, inclusive and resilient Indo-Pacific requires critical and emerging technologies to be governed and functioning. according to common interests. and values. The working group will facilitate coordination on the development of technology standards, including between the respective national technology standardization bodies, as well as joint plans on the deployment of telecommunications and the creation of critical technology supply chains.

