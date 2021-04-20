Chinese President Xi Jinping criticizes global ‘hegemony’ in US coup

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for more equitable management of world affairs and, in an implicit rejection of American domination, said governments should not impose rules on others.

Speaking at the annual Boao Forum for Asia, Xi criticized some countries’ efforts to “build barriers” and “decouple”, which he said would hurt others and not benefit others. nobody.

“The world wants justice, not hegemony,” Xi said in remarks released to the forum.

While Xi has not named a specific country, Chinese officials have referred to US “hegemony” in recent public criticisms of Washington’s global projection of power in trade and geopolitics.

China has repeatedly clashed with the biggest players in global governance, particularly the United States, on a range of issues from human rights to China’s economic influence on other countries. .

Rules set by one or more countries should not be imposed on others, he said.

Xis ‘comments reflected Beijing’s desire for global influence to match China’s status as the second largest economy and frustration over what party leaders see as the United States’ efforts to block its ambitions.

President Joe Biden held his first face-to-face summit at the White House since taking office on Friday, in a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in which China led the order of day.

Biden and Suga said they “share serious concerns” about the human rights situation in Hong Kong and China’s Xinjiang region, where Washington says Beijing is carrying out genocide against Uighurs Muslims. China has denied the abuse.

Some of Xis’ comments clashed with Beijing’s increased military activity in the South China Sea and in areas it disputes with Japan, the Philippines, India and other countries.

No matter how it develops, China will never seek hegemony, develop, seek spheres of influence, or engage in an arms race, Xi said.

Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai. China’s business practices were at the center of a tariff war between Beijing and Washington under the Trump administration, with the United States accusing Beijing of unfair subsidies that give Chinese companies an unfair advantage abroad. Aly Song / Reuters file

China’s military spending is the second highest in the world after the United States, Beijing, also develops nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, submarines, stealth fighters and other weapons to extend its military reach.

Chinese speakers at the Boao Forum, Asia’s response to Davos, also affirmed Beijing’s commitment to global free trade.

China’s business practices have been at the center of an intense tariff war between Beijing and Washington under the Trump administration, with the United States accusing Beijing of unfair subsidies that give Chinese companies an unfair advantage abroad, as well as forced transfers of technology and intellectual property.

“We Chinese are not afraid of competition,” said Long Yongtu, China’s former chief negotiator for China’s entry into the 2001 WTO on Monday.

Despite the persistent confrontation between the US administration and China, the two sides have rediscovered a common interest in tackling climate change, after bilateral talks on tackling greenhouse gas emissions stalled for the Trump era.

Last week, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry traveled to Shanghai to meet with his Chinese counterpart during the first high-level visit to China by an official in the Biden administration.

Both agreed on concrete actions “in the 2020s” to reduce emissions.

On Tuesday, Xi also called for enhanced global cooperation on coronavirus vaccines.