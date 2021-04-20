Prime Minister Imran Khan wishes former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery from coronavirus





Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. – AFP / FileManmohan Singh tested positive for coronavirus yesterday. Former Indian prime minister was admitted to a Delhi hospital. Indian politician Rahul Gandhi has also tested positive for coronavirus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan wished former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery from the coronavirus on Tuesday, as New Delhi witnesses an increase in COVID-19 infections.

The former prime minister tested positive for coronavirus yesterday and was admitted to the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) trauma center in Delhi, Indian media reported.

“I wish former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery from Covid 19,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Indian politician Rahul Gandhi has also tested positive for coronavirus and is isolating himself at home.

According to a tweet from the congressional lawmaker, he is currently experiencing mild symptoms of the virus. He urged all who had remained in contact with him in recent days to follow all safety precautions.

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I just tested positive for COVID. Anyone who has been in contact with me recently, please follow all security protocols and stay safe, ”wrote Rahul Gandhi, 50.

India locks down capital to fight COVID-19

Yesterday, India locked down its capital New Delhi for a week in an attempt to control a raging coronavirus outbreak.

India still faces a spike in infections as hospitals run out of beds and the government forced to reimpose economically painful restrictions.

The capital, New Delhi, braced for another lockdown as officials scramble to control the spike in cases.

“Delhi’s healthcare system is at a tipping point. The COVID-19 situation is quite critical, ”Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

“If we don’t impose a lockdown now, we will be looking at a bigger disaster.”

Tens of thousands of migrant workers have tried to flee restrictions, fueling fears of spreading the virus in their rural home towns

The Delhi lockdown came after the vast country of 1.3 billion people reported a record 273,810 infections on Monday – the fifth day in a row surpassing 200,000 cases.

India has the second highest number of cases in the world with over 15 million known infections.

The government announced Monday that it will make COVID-19 vaccines available to all adults in the country from May 1, in a bid to fight infections.

The surge in cases has forced British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to cancel a planned visit to the country this month, and Britain said on Monday it would add India to its travel “red list”, banning all arrivals from India except UK or Irish nationals.

– Additional contribution from AFP

