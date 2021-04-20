Turkey’s transformation into an irreversible regional power

Turkey’s economic turmoil and political change in Washington prompted a rebalancing of the country’s foreign policy away from assertive and combative discourse, Sinan Ulgen, visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe in Brussels and chairman of the Center for Economics and Foreign Policy, based in Istanbul (EDAM), says Kathimerini in an interview.

Although convinced that Turkey’s gradual transformation into a regional power is indeed irreversible, Ulgen believes Islamism will be in decline in the years to come.

Asked about the disputes with Athens, he said Ankara would be willing to resort to The Hague, admitting however that this would require some convergence with Greece on the nature of these disputes.

Is Turkey reassessing its foreign policy now that Joe Biden is in the White House? Will it try to act as an ally of the United States and NATO while pursuing its goal of establishing itself as a regional power?

It would be safe to assume that Turkey’s ambition to position itself as a regional power is here to stay. There is, however, a rebalancing of its foreign policy away from the more assertive and combative rhetoric of the past year. This is partly explained by the economic situation in the country, partly by the change of administration in Washington, but also now by a more realistic assessment of Turkey’s potential impact in its region.

Who are the main players who challenge the Recep Tayyip Erdogans version of the future of Turkeys? Do they stand a chance in 2023 or does President Erdogan still have strong support and hold all the cards?

The leadership race is actually quite open. The outcome of the 2023 election is far from predetermined. There are a number of political leaders including Meral Aksener, the chairperson of the center-right IYI party, Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul, as well as Mansur Yavas, the mayor of Ankara, who currently votes near and sometimes better than ‘Erdogan. himself. According to the latest poll results released by Turkiye Raporu, support for the ruling AKP-MHP coalition has fallen to 45% with the opposition to 55%. The ruling AKP’s base vote fell to 26.5% (before the undecideds were distributed). So it would be fair to say that Erdogan faces an uphill battle ahead of the critical 2023 election.

Is the recent letter from the admirals expressing their concern over the Islamization of the military an unfavorable act against President Erdogan that will have serious repercussions?

There will be no serious repercussions from the Admirals’ Letter. At the time of writing, all admirals have been released. Obviously, the difference to the past is that they were all retired admirals and their statement should have been seen as part of their free speech.

Is the Turkish economy in a precarious position or can it weather any storm?

The Turkish economy is struggling. But the nature of the difficulty is different from, for example, the past crisis in Greece. Turkey’s problem is not the lack of growth or a critical balanced budget, but rather the return to sustained and high growth. The main reason for this is macroeconomic mismanagement which has allowed inflation to become rampant and the depletion of foreign exchange reserves. Right now, Turkey has double-digit inflation of 16%. At the same time, the net reserves of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey are negative with a deficit of nearly 60 billion USD. Turkey will therefore have to adopt policies aimed at reducing inflation and accumulating foreign exchange reserves. This essentially means austerity measures, which will be difficult for the government, especially in view of the 2023 elections. But engaging in electoral politics can destabilize the currency and consequently the economic balances.

Is Turkey’s gradual transformation into a regional power irreversible and independent of President Erdogans’ future? Could we see, perhaps, a gradual fusion of secularism and Islamism into one system of governance?

I tend to think that Turkey’s gradual transformation into a regional power is indeed irreversible. There are secular trends such as the level of GDP, the country’s human resources and state capacity, foreign policy activism, humanitarian aid achievements and its growing military technology and capabilities. What may change is how Turkey is prepared to harness this power. In recent years, Turkey has tested the proposal to pursue an ambitious policy on its own. An alternative approach would be based on redefining Turkey’s national interest more in line with Turkey’s true place within the community of Western nations. In this sense, Islamism is a trend which will be on the decline in the future of Turkey.

What does Turkey really ask of Greece? According to one view, Ankara is still expanding its claims throughout the border region from Cyprus to Thrace, placing new disputes on the table with the ultimate goal of controlling half of the Aegean Sea, half of Cyprus and of influencing strongly the region of Thrace. Is this a fair read or would you say it is rather unfair?

It is rather unfair. Most Turkish politicians are aware of the futility of these types of overly ambitious goals. But at the same time, many Turks feel that the international community is not fair when it comes to the disputes between Turkey and Greece and especially when it comes to Cyprus. Overall there is a bipartisan consensus in Turkey that the Turkish Cypriots fully deserve a different outcome that will allow them to enjoy the freedoms of any modern state. If this cannot happen on the basis of the mutual recognition of the political equality of the two communities on the island, then alternative outcomes should at least be explored. As far as Greece is concerned, the Turkish point of view is that there are still a host of bilateral issues that need to be resolved. But of course, the only platform for resolving these issues is diplomatic negotiations. Despite some unfavorable comments, Turkey is not opposed to some of these disputes being brought before international courts. But even this step requires some convergence with Greece, at least as regards the nature of these disputes and the legal standards that will be submitted to the Court.